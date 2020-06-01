New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Testing In Pune During Lockdown

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan has been spotted testing in Pune during the lockdown. The testing vehicle is equipped with M-Sport styling kit.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been spotted testing in Pune

Highlights

  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spotted testing in Pune amid lockdown
  • The test car is equipped with the M Sport kit
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will compete with Mercedes A Class Limousine

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan has been caught on camera while testing in Pune during the lockdown. Though the test mule is heavily camouflaged, it is can be easily recognised that the sedan is equipped with M-Sport styling kit, because of the edgy bumper proportions, side-skirts and large five-spoke wheels. When launched, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will take on the Mercedes A-Class Limousine in the Indian market.

Also Read: 2020 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Facelift Unveiled

id19i84o

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spotted testing on the Indian roads with ARAI sticker

Going by the spy images, the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will get a twin-kidney grille flanked by sweptback headlamps featuring twin LED daytime running lights, a sportier front bumper with large air vents, twin exhausts, sloping roofline and shark fin antenna 

Also Read: 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift Revealed; Gets Improved Styling, Mild Hybrid Tech

4oaihs6g

Heavily camouflaged test mule of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is fitted with 5-spoke alloy wheels 

For the Indian market, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered in two BS6 compliant engine options. The options are likely to be 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of developing 189 bhp and 280 Nm of power figures whereas the latter churns out 187 bhp against 400 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox on both the engines.

Source: Rushlane

