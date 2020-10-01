New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

This time around, the 2021 BMW M4 convertible gets a soft top which is 40 per cent lighter compared to the hard-top in its predecessor.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new soft top on the BMW 4-Series convertible is 40 per cent lighter.

Highlights

  • The BMW 4-Series Convertible gets a new soft-top.
  • The new soft top on the BMW 4-Series convertible is 40 per cent lighter.
  • The soft-top can open or close within 18 sec and at speeds up to 50 kmph.

The BMW 4-Series broke cover in June this year and was followed by the M4 earlier this month. Now, we get to see the 2021 convertible version of the BMW M4 which looks even sexier, and somehow the grille looks relatively better on the convertible as compared to the coupe of performance coupe from which it's been carried over. This time around, the 2021 BMW M4 Convertible gets a soft top which is 40 per cent lighter compared to the hard-top in its predecessor. Now that has also liberated 34 litres more space in its boot at 255 litres and marginally more headroom as well.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

p10if8og

The BMW 4-Series Convertible M440i gets remote function to operate the soft top.

The roof can open or close within 18 seconds and at speeds of up to 50 kmph. The M440i also gets a remote key function for the roof as standard while it's optional on the 430i. The top is finished in black as standard and you also have the option of moonlight black top that has a metallic shimmer, which looks more stylish. Other than its marginally reduced height thanks to the soft top, the convertible measures equal to the coupe in other dimensions. Then, BMW has given it some updates to up its torsional rigidity like stiffer side skirts, an Aluminium shear panel at the front, and reinforced transmission tunnel, and a rigid rear floor plate. The engineers also put attention into extra noise reduction with a focus on the intake system, engine cover, and underbody.

Also Read: 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled Globally

pu7iuv2g

The soft-top can open or close within 18 sec and at speeds up to 50 kmph.

0 Comments

The engines are carried over from the 4 coupe range as well. The 430i gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that belts out 252 bhp 400 Nm of peak torque. The rear wheel drive convertible clocks triple digit speeds in 5.9 seconds while the top-speed is limited at 209 kmph which can be further increased to 249 kmph. The range-topping M440i has a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is couples with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and it develops 377 bhp and 500 Nm. The rear-wheel drive model clocks triple digit speeds in 5.0 seconds while even here the top-speed is limited to 209 kmph as standard while can be upgraded to 249 kmph. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission while the M440i also gets a M Sport rear differential as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%
2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled
Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh

Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh
2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled
Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled
Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh

Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh
The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020

The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020
Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India

Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India
Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme

Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

BMW Cars

BMW Z4

Convertible, 12.82 - 14.37 Kmpl
BMW Z4
Price Starts
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,34,722 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series

Sedan, 16.13 - 20.37 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series
Price Starts
₹ 41.7 - 48.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,562 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X7

SUV, 10.54 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X7
Price Starts
₹ 92.5 Lakh - 1.63 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,92,015 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 7 Series

Sedan, 7.96 - 39.53 Kmpl
BMW 7 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,54,082 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X1

SUV, 14.82 - 19.62 Kmpl
BMW X1
Price Starts
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,523 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M2

Coupe, 9.4 Kmpl
BMW M2
Price Starts
₹ 81.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,69,803 9% / 5 yrs

BMW i8

Coupe, 47.5 Kmpl
BMW i8
Price Starts
₹ 2.62 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,43,869 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 13.95 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 42.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 88,223 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 5 Series

Sedan, 15.56 - 22.48 Kmpl
BMW 5 Series
Price Starts
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6 M

SUV, 9 Kmpl
BMW X6 M
Price Starts
₹ 1.82 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,78,632 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6

SUV, 10.31 Kmpl
BMW X6
Price Starts
₹ 95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,97,204 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X5

SUV, 11.24 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X5
Price Starts
₹ 74.9 - 84.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,55,480 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M4

Coupe, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M4
Price Starts
₹ 1.36 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,82,106 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 8 Series

Sedan, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW 8 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,67,783 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M3

Sedan, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M3
Price Starts
₹ 1.3 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,70,274 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 14.3 - 18.7 Kmpl
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,32,646 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X4

SUV, 11 - 17 Kmpl
BMW X4
Price Starts
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,796 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X3

SUV, 13.3 - 16 Kmpl
BMW X3
Price Starts
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,16,247 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M5

Sedan, 9.5 - 10.1 Kmpl
BMW M5
Price Starts
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,98,713 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M8

Coupe, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW M8
Price Starts
₹ 2.15 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,46,305 9% / 5 yrs
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
04:09
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14 hours ago
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
03:18
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Aug-20 05:39 PM
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
04:26
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jul-20 05:12 PM
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
03:37
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jul-20 08:07 PM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
10:15
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:14 PM
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
11:14
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 06:10 PM
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
20:31
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-20 07:46 AM
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmwm4 Front
Image of Bmwm4 Front
Image of Bmwm4 Back Side
Image of Bmwm4 Back Side
Image of Bmwm4 Rear
Image of Bmwm4 Rear
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities