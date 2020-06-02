New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW will be launching the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe globally today. The event will be held digitally because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event is slated to begin at 6 pm CEST, which is around 9:30 pm IST.

BMW 4 Series launch event will begin at 6 pm CEST, which is around 9:30 pm IST

Highlights

  • World Premiere of the all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe is slated for June 2
  • Images of BMW 4 Series Coupe leaked online revealing exterior details
  • Leaked brochure reveals colour options of the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe

The all-new 4 Series Coupe will be officially making its world premiere today through an online event. Ahead of its global debut, a set of images have surfaced online revealing the exterior details of the 4 Series Coupe. The leaked images seem to have been lifted from a brochure, giving a first glimpse of the car. The leaked brochure also reveals the exterior colour options that will be on offer when the car is launched.

Also Read: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Testing In Pune During Lockdown

4mde191o

BMW 4 Series Coupe front, side & rear design revealed prior to the global debut

Going by the leaked images, the BMW 4 Series will get a bold kidney grille up front which is now wider and taller than before. It will be based on BMW's CLAR (cluster architecture) platform and will borrow 85 per cent of its design from the concept model. Enhancing the Coupe design, the car gets LED headlights, LED tail lamps, sloping roofline, sleek-looking side and rear profiles and much more. Initially, the BMW 4 Series will be offered in a Coupe version and the convertible and 4-door Gran Coupe iterations will follow later on.

n1lghi8o

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe colour option leaked ahead of global debut

The leaked images of the brochure also reveal exterior colours of the car, which includes Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Bluestone, Arctic Race Blue, Portimao Blue, Sunset Orange, Sanremo Green, Black Non-Metallic, Brilliant White Metallic, Dravite Grey, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue and Tanzanite Blue.

Mechanically, the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will come powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine which will be tuned to make 363.9 bhp and 500 Nm of power figures. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company is also expected to offer a mild-hybrid system which will make 10.8 bhp more as a boost. The company could lift other engines from the 3-series.

Also Read: 2020 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Facelift Unveiled

BMW offered 4 Series in India in the form of performance-oriented M4 guise, which was way back in 2014. As of now, the Bavarian carmaker hasn't revealed or announced any plans to bring the model in the country. The BMW recently introduced 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 in India at ₹ 1.3 crore and ₹ 2.15 crore (All prices ex-showroom, India).

