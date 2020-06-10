New-Gen BMW M4 Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

A spy photo of the upcoming BMW M4 sedan has leaked online, ahead of its official debut, which is expected to happen later in September this year. It was just earlier this month, on June 2, that the Bavarian carmaker pulled the wraps off the new generation BMW 4 Series, and now we finally know what the performance-spec version will look like as well. Compared to the 4 Series, the M4 certainly comes with a more aggressive character, notably a much larger kidney grille and a more aerodynamic front bumper with larger intakes.

Unlike the BMW 4 Series' diamond-stud pattern grille, the BMW M4 gets horizontal black slats

Unlike the diamond-stud pattern on the grille of the 4 Series, which we feel looks much better, the BMW M4 gets horizontal black slats, and mesh pattern grille for the air intakes. The headlamps look largely identical, featuring a twin-pod cluster with full-LED units and integrated LED daytime running lamps. The car in the photo is coloured in a metallic grey shade and it appears to come with a set of glossy black alloy wheels and few other black exterior elements.

Being a member of the M family, it is bound to get an aggressive rear section as well with BMW's iconic M badge, sportier bumper, and rear diffuser and possibly a quad exhaust system. We do not get to see the cabin either, but we expect it to remain similar to the cockpit of the 4 Series in terms of looks, but it is also likely to come with sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a heavy dose of carbon fibre.

The BMW M4's cabin is likely to remain similar to the cabin of the 4 Series, but it'll also get sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a heavy dose of carbon fibre

Under the hood, the BMW M4 is expected to come with a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine, which will be tuned to make 503 bhp, which is 60 bhp more than what the previous-gen M4's 444 bhp, 3.0-litre engine offers. The 2021 BMW 4 Series currently comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, and a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, offering 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

