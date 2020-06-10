New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen BMW M4 Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

Expected to be unveiled in September 2020, the new-gen BMW M4 was recently spotted, giving us a glimpse of what the performance-spec version of the new 4 Series will looks like.

| Updated:
The BMW M4 notably gets a larger kidney grille and an aggressive front bumper with larger intakes

Highlights

  • The BMW M4 gets a larger kidney grille and a more aerodynamic bumper
  • The BMW M4 is expected to be unveiled in September 2020
  • The M4 is expected to get a 503 bhp, 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine

A spy photo of the upcoming BMW M4 sedan has leaked online, ahead of its official debut, which is expected to happen later in September this year. It was just earlier this month, on June 2, that the Bavarian carmaker pulled the wraps off the new generation BMW 4 Series, and now we finally know what the performance-spec version will look like as well. Compared to the 4 Series, the M4 certainly comes with a more aggressive character, notably a much larger kidney grille and a more aerodynamic front bumper with larger intakes.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 4 Series Unveiled

4n4h19ms

Unlike the BMW 4 Series' diamond-stud pattern grille, the BMW M4 gets horizontal black slats

Unlike the diamond-stud pattern on the grille of the 4 Series, which we feel looks much better, the BMW M4 gets horizontal black slats, and mesh pattern grille for the air intakes. The headlamps look largely identical, featuring a twin-pod cluster with full-LED units and integrated LED daytime running lamps. The car in the photo is coloured in a metallic grey shade and it appears to come with a set of glossy black alloy wheels and few other black exterior elements.

Also Read: BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On Car Purchases

Being a member of the M family, it is bound to get an aggressive rear section as well with BMW's iconic M badge, sportier bumper, and rear diffuser and possibly a quad exhaust system. We do not get to see the cabin either, but we expect it to remain similar to the cockpit of the 4 Series in terms of looks, but it is also likely to come with sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a heavy dose of carbon fibre.

ructod54

The BMW M4's cabin is likely to remain similar to the cabin of the 4 Series, but it'll also get sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a heavy dose of carbon fibre

Under the hood, the BMW M4 is expected to come with a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine, which will be tuned to make 503 bhp, which is 60 bhp more than what the previous-gen M4's 444 bhp, 3.0-litre engine offers. The 2021 BMW 4 Series currently comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, and a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, offering 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

0 Comments

Image Source

