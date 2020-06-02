2021 BMW 4 Series Breaks Cover With Massive New Grille, Mild Hybrid Engine

The 2021 BMW 4 Series will go on sale internationally later this year with the India launch next year

The new-generation BMW 4 Series two-door coupe has finally been revealed for global markets. Based on the Concept 4, the production version officially brings that massive and controversial new kidney grille into production, while also packing in a sharp design language, a tonne of new features and improved dynamics over the predecessor. The new 4 Series will go on sale in Europe later this year, and the new offering will make its way to India as well, possibly sometime next year.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

To begin with, the all-new BMW 4 Series shares its underpinnings with the current 3 Series on sale. The design though is radically different and closely mimics the Concept 4. It looks stunning from most angles with the sharp lines accentuating the bonnet and the sleek roofline seamlessly blends into the boot. While the upright kidney grilles may not be the most flattering element of the design, they do serve an important purpose of feeding air to the new six-cylinder engine. The rear is particularly impressive the sharp L-shaped LED taillights. The new model also comes with adaptive LED headlights, while the drag coefficient has reduced further at 0.25 cd.

The sleek roofline on the 2021 BMW 4 Series looks sharp and seamlessly integrates into the boot

Inside, its a very familiar BMW affair on the 2021 4 Series. The dashboard has been carried over from the 3 Series, but comes with the SensaTec (leatherette) upholstered seats in either Canberra Beige or Black colour options. There's also the Vernasca leather option available internationally with up to seven colour options. The model now packs in a new 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed in the centre that uses the nw iDrive 7 interface. There's also the 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster, while the larger 10.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and the 12.3-inch digital cluster are optional.

The BMW 4 Series carries over the interior from the 3 Series, while also sharing the same underpinnings

The new 4 Series does come with a host of new features including cloud-based navigation system, BMW head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety package is extensive and includes front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, and more. There's speed limit information that is now standard on the 4 Series, while the optional advanced Driving Assistance Professional package adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keep assist with side collision avoidance and rear automatic emergency braking.

Also Read: BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On Car Purchases

Engine options on the 2021 BMW 4 Series include the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 4 Series can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. There's also the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The new engine develops 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The 48-volt starter-generator produces an additional 11 bhp, which helps the 440i sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

The rear on the new BMW 4 Series looks stunning borrowing cues from the larger models and gets L-shaped LED taillights

The diesel versions on the 2021 BMW 4 Series include the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre options, which now have two-stage turbocharging. All engines are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The xDrive variants also bring the option of all-wheel drive on the coupe. The new 4 Series further optimises its driving dynamics by lowering the centre of gravity by 21 mm, while the rear-axle track is wider by 23 mm over the 3 Series. Like all BMWs, the new 4 Series gets a 50:50 weight distribution.

Other enhancements include the optional M Sport suspension with firmer set-up for dampers, mounts and anti-roll bars via the M Adaptive suspension. The car rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with the option to upsize to 20-inches.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.