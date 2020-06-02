New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On New Car Purchases

BMW India financial services is offering low initial payments on new BMW and MINI cars sold in the market

| Updated:
A special introductory 5.99% rate of interest is also being offered on select models

Highlights

  • BMW is offering upto 40% lower EMIs for the first 2.5 years
  • Customers can also restructure loans without paying any charges
  • Provision of zero down payment has also been made on purchase of new cars

BMW India financial services has come out with attractive EMI plans to make it a little easier for its prospective customers in these times. The ‘Easy Start' financial offer is applicable on cars from BMW as well as MINI brands. With these plans, the company is promising bringing down the cost of ownership both in the starting period as well as in the long-term. The plan offers upto 40% lower EMIs for the first 2.5 years  and there'a also a provision of 0% down-payment. Customers can also restructure the loan at zero charges as per their requirements and convenience.

g2097t0g

BMW is letting the customers decide where they would like to park the maximum benefits.

The company is giving its customers the option of ensuing that the initial cash outflow is low while there are more savings overall. Kathrin Frauscher, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW India Financial Services said, “The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time." 

Also read: BMW Motorrad Dealerships Resume Retail Operations In India

78f5m19o
The company is also offering an assured buy-back value and flexible end of term options on its cars.

A special introductory 5.99% rate of interest is also being offered currently on the 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series and the X3 models. In addition to this BMW / MINI 360˚ package also offers low monthly payments, assured buy-back value and flexible end of term options supported by the dealerships. The BMW Flexi Offer is also letting the customers decide where they would like to park the maximum benefits. They can choose to avail greater benefits on interest rates or on the range of service and maintenance packages.

