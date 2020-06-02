BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On New Car Purchases

BMW India financial services has come out with attractive EMI plans to make it a little easier for its prospective customers in these times. The ‘Easy Start' financial offer is applicable on cars from BMW as well as MINI brands. With these plans, the company is promising bringing down the cost of ownership both in the starting period as well as in the long-term. The plan offers upto 40% lower EMIs for the first 2.5 years and there'a also a provision of 0% down-payment. Customers can also restructure the loan at zero charges as per their requirements and convenience.
BMW is letting the customers decide where they would like to park the maximum benefits.
The company is giving its customers the option of ensuing that the initial cash outflow is low while there are more savings overall. Kathrin Frauscher, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW India Financial Services said, “The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time."
A special introductory 5.99% rate of interest is also being offered currently on the 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series and the X3 models. In addition to this BMW / MINI 360˚ package also offers low monthly payments, assured buy-back value and flexible end of term options supported by the dealerships. The BMW Flexi Offer is also letting the customers decide where they would like to park the maximum benefits. They can choose to avail greater benefits on interest rates or on the range of service and maintenance packages.
