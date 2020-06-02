BMW Motorrad Dealerships Resume Retail Operations In India

BMW Group India has announced that all BMW Motorrad dealerships have resumed retail and service operations from June 1, 2020. The company said that it has implemented strict measures to create a safe working environment, including remodelling of dealership layouts so that social distancing measures are taken care of. All employees at dealerships and workshops have been provided with protective gear and hand sanitisers along with regular health check-ups too. All dealerships and workshops will also have periodic surface sanitisation and maintain good hygiene.

(The last launches from BMW were the F 900 R and the F 900 XR. Essentially the same motorcycle, but they have different purposes along with few changes in styling)

As far as display vehicles are concerned, they will be sanitised at periodic intervals. The company will provide new and serviced vehicle delivery at the choice of location of the customer. All vehicles will be sanitised before delivery. Even test ride motorcycles will be sanitised before each test ride. All repair and service technicians will be wearing personal protective equipment at all times. All BMW Motorrad dealerships will also provide a hygiene package and a BMW Motorrad care kit to its customers on the purchase of a new vehicle till July 31, 2020.

BMW Motorrad India's last new launches were the F 900 R and the F 900 XR. The former is a naked sport while the latter is an adventure sport tourer. The F 900 R is priced at ₹ 9.9 lakh. The F 900 XR Standard is priced at ₹ 10.5 lakh while the F 900 XR Pro is priced at ₹ 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Globally and in India, BMW had been looking to strengthen its presence in the middleweight segment for a while now, as more affordable options to the likes of the BMW S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR.

