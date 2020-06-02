New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Motorrad Dealerships Resume Retail Operations In India

BMW India has announced that all its Motorrad dealerships have resumed retail operations June 1, 2020 onwards.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
All BMW Motorrad dealerships will ensure strict social distancing measures along with high hygiene levels

Highlights

  • All BMW dealerships will maintain strict social distancing
  • All employees will be wearing protective equipment at all times
  • Vehicles will be sanitised before each test ride

BMW Group India has announced that all BMW Motorrad dealerships have resumed retail and service operations from June 1, 2020. The company said that it has implemented strict measures to create a safe working environment, including remodelling of dealership layouts so that social distancing measures are taken care of. All employees at dealerships and workshops have been provided with protective gear and hand sanitisers along with regular health check-ups too. All dealerships and workshops will also have periodic surface sanitisation and maintain good hygiene.

Also Read: BMW India Begins Operations At Chennai Plant

BMW

BMW Bikes

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

F900R

G 310 GS

F900XR

R 1250 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

R 1200 RT

R 1250 R

K 1600 B

S 1000 R

S 1000 XR

R 1200 RS

R 1250 RT

K 1600 GTL

575826s

(The last launches from BMW were the F 900 R and the F 900 XR. Essentially the same motorcycle, but they have different purposes along with few changes in styling)

As far as display vehicles are concerned, they will be sanitised at periodic intervals. The company will provide new and serviced vehicle delivery at the choice of location of the customer. All vehicles will be sanitised before delivery. Even test ride motorcycles will be sanitised before each test ride. All repair and service technicians will be wearing personal protective equipment at all times. All BMW Motorrad dealerships will also provide a hygiene package and a BMW Motorrad care kit to its customers on the purchase of a new vehicle till July 31, 2020.

Also Read: BMW Launches F 900 XR And F 900 R In India

0 Comments

BMW Motorrad India's last new launches were the F 900 R and the F 900 XR. The former is a naked sport while the latter is an adventure sport tourer. The F 900 R is priced at ₹ 9.9 lakh. The F 900 XR Standard is priced at ₹ 10.5 lakh while the F 900 XR Pro is priced at ₹ 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Globally and in India, BMW had been looking to strengthen its presence in the middleweight segment for a while now, as more affordable options to the likes of the BMW S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW G 310 R with Immediate Rivals

BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
13%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
19%
Return To Poll

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 17.9 - 20.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities