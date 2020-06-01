New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW India Starts Operations At Chennai Plant

Local production at the company's Chennai plant has resumed with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country.

Published:
0  Views
View Photos

BMW Group India has restarted operations on 1 June 2020 in accordance with government guidelines. Local production at the company's Chennai plant has resumed with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country. BMW Group India has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodeling of offices, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing. Standard operating procedures have been implemented to ensure periodic surface sanitisation in all working areas.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships have implemented standard operating procedures ensuring sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. New and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice. Vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery. Test drive vehicles are available and can be booked at respective dealerships. Vehicles are completely sanitised before each test drive. Additionally, hand sanitizers are placed in all test drive vehicles.

Repairs and Maintainence will be carried out by BMW service engineers wearing protective gear 

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW Plant Chennai has restarted production and will be instrumental in fulfilling this market demand for our class leading sedans and versatile Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). The introduction of industry first hygiene packages for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home.



Repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers wearing personal protective gear at all times. BMW Group has introduced BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Hygiene packages at all dealerships. The hygiene packages are a combination of high-quality premium care products that work together. These packages create a safe environment for protection of occupants. All materials in hygiene packages are optimally tailored to care for the valuable materials in the car and clean them gently ensuring longevity. The BMW and MINI packages will be available from June 15, 2020 at all dealerships. These packages will be available at a special introductory price till July 31, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

