MG Majestor Previewed Ahead Of February 12 Launch
- India launch on Feb 12, 2026
- Expected to carry over Gloster's powertrain options
- Interior expected to mirror its badge-reengineered sibling, the Maxus D90
JSW MG Motor India has shared the first teaser of the new MG Majestor SUV ahead of its India launch on February 12, 2026. Unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the Majestor is expected to be marketed as a more premium alternative to the MG Gloster as the brand looks set to once again challenge the Toyota Fortuner in the premium body-on-frame SUV space.
The teaser video doesn’t reveal any new details of the SUV, with the model unchanged from last year’s Expo. It still features the two-piece L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and vertically stacked headlamps with three projector elements. The bumper continues to feature a chunky skid plate element just below the grille. We also get a brief glimpse at the alloy wheels and part of the taillights.
Majestor debuted in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.
We still do not get a look at the India-spec SUV’s interior at this point, which was covered even at last year’s Expo. However, expect it to essentially be a copy of what is seen on the SUV in international markets, where it is sold as the Maxus D90. This is expected to include the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a grab handle on the dashboard for the front seat passenger and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system sitting atop the air-con vents. Additionally, the Majestor will also feature three rows of seating.
Majestor is sold in some markets as the Maxus D90; the cabin for the India-spec SUV is likely to be unchanged from the D90
Moving to the powertrain, the Majestor is expected to share its running gear with the Gloster, a 2.0-litre diesel engine offered in single turbo and twin-turbo guise paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect the SUV to get the option for 4X2 and 4x4 drivetrains, depending on the variant.
