MG Majestor India Launch On February 12

JSW MG Motor India has finally provided a launch date for the Majestor SUV - February 12, 2026. The Majestor made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, with the SUV to be positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner and a more premium alternative to the Gloster SUV, which will soldier on.



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India



In terms of design, the Majestor comes across as a big boxy SUV with an upright fascia dominated by the rectangular grille. The SUV also features a split headlamp design with LED daytime running lamps at the base of the bonnet and vertically stacked headlamps positioned below on the bumper. The silhouette of the Majestor appears to be nearly identical to the Gloster, featuring a prominent shoulder line, with generous use of cladding around the wheel arches and underneath the doors. Towards the rear, the Majestor gets a new connected tail lamp setup. Overall, the design isn’t too far changed from the model sold in global markets as the Maxus D90.



Also read: JSW MG Motor India Sells 46,735 Windsor EVs In CY2025; EV Sales Up By 111%



MG India never provided a look at the Majestor’s cabin, though we expect it to also not stray far from its global sibling. This is expected to include the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a grab handle on the dashboard for the front seat passenger and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system sitting atop the air-con vents. The Majestor is also expected to offer three rows of seating, as with the Gloster.



Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Extends Assured Buyback Plan To 5 Years

Moving to the powertrain, the Gloster could share its running gear with the Gloster as well, with a 2.0-litre diesel engine under the hood in single turbo and twin-turbo guise paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect the SUV to get the option for 4X2 and 4x4 drivetrains, depending on the variant.