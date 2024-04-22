2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS Unveiled With More Power, Updated Suspension

Porsche has unveiled the updated Cayenne GTS with the SUV receiving a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks. The GTS receives updates to the powertrain with the 2024 model developing more power and torque as well as getting revisions to the suspension and gearbox. There are more features to be had too, with enhanced standard equipment.

Cayenne GTS' 4.0-litre V8 now pushes out 493 bhp and 660 Nm.

Starting with the engine, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tuned to develop 40 bhp and 40 Nm more than before. Peak output now stands at 493 bhp and 660 Nm. The 8-speed automatic gearbox also features revisions for quicker shift times, particularly in Sport and Sport Plus drive modes. The suspension system too receives an upgrade for the 2024 model with adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus now standard on the GTS. The SUV also receives new axle pivot bearing for the front suspension taken from the Cayenne Turbo GT claimed to improve handling and agility.

Porsche says that the GTS also gets a revised transfer box for the all-wheel drive system featuring a ‘water cooling circuit’ – derived from the Turbo GT - to help ‘stabilise continuous load capacity’ in instances such as driving on the track.

Styling updates are minor and include new blacked-out trim and alloy wheels.

Coming to the looks, the Cayenne GTS gets some minor cosmetic updates such as gloss black finishes to bits such as the side skirts, front inlays, side window trims and wheel arch extensions. The sports exhaust is now finished in dark bronze – it was previously black – and new 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels are also on offer.

Cayenne GTS now gets the full-digital instrument cluster as standard; co-driver display an option.

Inside, updates to the cabin include the addition of the Porsche Driver Experience full digital instrument cluster as standard while a third co-driver display is offered as an option. The GTS Coupe also gets a panoramic glass roof as standard.

Porsche says that the updated Cayenne GTS will go on sale in Europe in the coming months.