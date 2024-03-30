Login
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic

The Porsche Boxster EV was recently spotted in the Arctic doing some cold weather testing in Scandinavia, ahead of its debut in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Porsche Boxster Electric was sighted testing ahead of its debut in 2025
  • The new Boxster EV will get evolutionary styling while sharing underpinnings with the new Audi Q6 e-tron
  • The Boxster EV will co-exist with the current generation Boxster in markets outside of Europe

Porsche recently announced its decision to kill the 718 in Europe due to cybersecurity regulations, but that does not mean it’s the end of the 718 series. The German performance carmaker is working on an electrified replacement in the form of the Boxster EV that will arrive soon. Keeping our hopes up, the Porsche Boxster EV was recently sighted in the Arctic doing some cold weather testing in Scandinavia, ahead of its debut in 2025. 

 

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test

 

 

Porsche has been clever in hiding the new Boxster EV with the fake exhaust tip, especially with the model now getting closer to production. The prototype appears to have the production-ready headlamp and taillights, even though the complete design is hidden under heavy camouflage. The spy shots reveal a large charging port in the centre of the rear bumper, which is different from the traditional placement of the charging ports on the side or front of most EVs. It’s unclear if the Boxster EV will have two charging ports like the Taycan or the upcoming Macan EV, allowing a more conventional placement.

 

 

Internally codenamed 983, the next-generation Porsche Boxster electric will come with a two-seater configuration, a fabric roof, and a front trunk, keeping it close to its ICE predecessor. The model will be underpinned by the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture co-developed by Porsche and Audi, which also underpins the new Q6 e-tron. Expect Porsche to offer its electric sports car with a single- and dual-motor setup, offering rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. 

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024

 

 

Porsche is expected to bring out the Boxster EV first, while the new Cayman EV coupe will join the lineup soon after. Details are scarce on the battery capacity, but the model could borrow the upcoming Macan EV’s 95 kWh battery pack or something smaller given the compact size of the two-door model. It will also come with an 800-volt architecture, allowing fast charging at 270 kW. 

 

While the 718 Boxster has been discontinued in Europe, it will continue to thrive in other markets where regulations allow. This means that the ICE and EV Boxsters will co-exist in different markets for a certain period. The company is already following a similar strategy with the Macan range, which will co-exist in ICE and EV forms in the coming years. 

 

# Porsche# 2025 Porsche Boxster Electric# Porsche Boxster Electric# Boxster Electric# Porsche Boxster EV# Cars# Electric Cars
