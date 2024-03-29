Login
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test

Transitioning from simulators to real-world testing, Vettel adapted swiftly during his 118-lap drive at Aragon
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Sebastian Vettel tested Porsche's 963 hypercar at the Aragon circuit in Spain.
  • Vettel logged nearly 581 kilometres over four stints.
  • The test at Aragon served as a crucial preparation phase for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel recently completed an extensive testing session in Porsche Penske Motorsport's 963 hypercar at the Aragon circuit in Spain. Over four stints, Vettel logged nearly 581 kilometres, equivalent to almost two Grand Prix distances, showcasing his keen interest in exploring other motorsport disciplines similar to his peers like Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

 

Vettel's involvement with Porsche Penske Motorsport began with simulator sessions in Germany before transitioning to real-world testing at the Weissach test track. His experience culminated in an exhilarating drive at Aragon, where he completed 118 laps.

The German racing icon's curiosity about endurance racing led him to seize the opportunity to test Porsche's cutting-edge hypercar. Despite having no concrete plans for the future, Vettel embraced the chance to delve into the world of endurance events, demonstrating his openness to new experiences and challenges.

 

Sebastian said “Porsche gave me the opportunity to test a current hypercar with the 963. After the seat adjustment, the simulator session and the roll-out in Weissach, I already had a good feeling. Driving the Porsche 963 on the track here in Aragon – that was definitely fun. I first had to get used to everything and find my rhythm. The driving experience is different simply because of the roof over your head, as well as dealing with the higher weight and the tyres. The Porsche drivers were very helpful and explained to me what was special and what I needed to get used to. That made it easy for me.”

 

Porsche Penske Motorsport's managing director, Jonathan Diuguid, lauded Vettel's involvement, highlighting the invaluable insights he brought to the team with his extensive racing experience. Vettel's feedback during the test, coupled with his expertise in hybrid systems and high-performance racing cars, provided valuable contributions to the development and performance evaluation of the 963 hypercar.

 

The test at Aragon served as a crucial preparation phase for Porsche Penske Motorsport, offering an ideal environment for endurance testing ahead of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Vettel was joined by a roster of seasoned WEC drivers and reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining, further enhancing the depth of experience and expertise at the testing event.

 

