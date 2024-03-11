Login
Jody Schekter’s Six-Wheeled Tyrell P34 Replica Heads To Auction

Scheckter, known for his 1979 championship win, is selling his personal race car collection including this Tyrell P34 replica, converted into a race car in 2008
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Former F1 champ Jody Scheckter's Tyrrell P34 is up for grabs.
  • The car is a replica with an original F1 chassis which was transformed into a fully operational race car in 2008.
  • Heading to auction at RM Sotheby's in Monaco, the P34's estimated price ranges from $490,000 to $700,000.

If you're a Formula 1 enthusiast with a taste for the unconventional, then you might want to take a closer look at Jody Scheckter's Tyrrell P34, now heading for auction. The South African, renowned for clinching the 1979 Formula One World Driver's Championship with Ferrari, is parting ways with his personal P34 amongst many others in his deep collection. This particular car is a replica with an original chassis which was transformed into a fully operational race car in 2008.

 

The Tyrrell P34 gained notoriety for its distinctive six-wheeled design, conceived by the innovative mind of Tyrrell's technical director, Derek Gardner. The unconventional layout featured four smaller wheels at the front, aimed at reducing drag and improving traction.  Despite its unorthodox configuration, the P34 boasted notable achievements during its racing career. Alongside teammate Patrick Depailler, Scheckter secured multiple podium finishes, contributing to a memorable season for the Tyrrell team.

 

The legacy of the P34 lives on in Scheckter's meticulously maintained car, designated as "Chassis 8," featuring an authentic Ford-Cosworth DFV 3.0-liter V8 engine. With clear panels cut into the body, allowing drivers to monitor tire wear and distinct NACA ducts for brake cooling, this P34 captures the essence of its era.

 

Now, enthusiasts have the opportunity to acquire this piece of Formula 1 history as it heads to auction at RM Sotheby's in Monaco, with an estimated price ranging from $490,000 to $700,000. While the Tyrrell P34 may be an unconventional addition to any collection, its unique charm and racing pedigree make it a coveted item for motorsport enthusiasts worldwide.

 

In a market where historic Formula 1 cars hold significant value, the Tyrrell P34 stands out as a symbol of innovation and ingenuity. Despite its departure from traditional design norms, this six-wheeled marvel continues to captivate enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into a bygone era of racing excellence. Whether destined for the track or the showroom, the Tyrrell P34 remains a testament to the daring spirit of Formula 1's golden age.

 

