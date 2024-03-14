Login
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024

The 911 Hybrid will incorporate an electric motor to power the front wheels.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

    The iconic Porsche 911 is all set to get the hybrid powertrain this year, marking a new era for the sports car. Porsche AG recently confirmed that the 911 Hybrid will debut later this year as part of a major model update.
     

    The 992.2-generation Porsche 911 gets a host of mid-life revisions including subtle revisions to the styling and revised interior, while the big update will be to its six-cylinder engines. This includes new headlamps, enhanced cooling, restyled rear, and a reworked interior with new software changes. The upgrades are intended to keep the 911 fresh and compliant with future norms until the next generation arrives in 2027. The ninth-generation 911 will join an increasingly electric lineup, making it ultra-exclusive for buyers. 
     

    The new Porsche 911 Hybrid will sport a newly developed petrol-hybrid powertrain that will come with a new four-wheel-drive system. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine will be paired with an electric motor housed within the front axle to send power to all-four wheels. The internal combustion engine will drive the rear wheels. Porsche will also added a 48-volt integrated starter motor in the dual-clutch automatic transmission for an electric boost and to power ancillary components. 
     

    Porsche says the new 400-volt system will generate its own reserve energy using the engine as a generator and incorporate regenerative braking. The energy will be stored in a newly-developed lithium-ion battery that will offer rapid energy charge and discharge ability. 
     

    Porsche will not only introduce the hybrid powertrain to the standard 911 but is expected to extend the same to its track-focused versions, particularly the GT2 RS, which arrive in a few years. Nevertheless, the hybrid engine will extend the 911’s life with a combustion engine as against switching to fully electric propulsion. 
     

    The new 911 Hybrid will be one of the four new launches from the performance carmaker, which also includes the new Panamera, Taycan and Macan electric.

