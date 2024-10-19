Login
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed; Gets Weissach Pack, Optional Rear Seats For First Time

The lightweight Weissach package helps shed weight with extensive use of carbon fibre and forged magnesium wheels; GT3 Touring can now be optioned with rear seats
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New 911 GT3 Touring gets the option of rear seats
  • 4.0-litre flat-six tweaked to meet latest regulations while maintaining a sporty soundtrack
  • Standard 911 GT3 gets the option for the lightweight Weissach Pack for the first time

Following the debut of the updated 911 earlier this year Porsche has now rolled out the updated 911 GT3 as it commemorates 25 years of the track-focused variant of the 911. The GT3 badge was first used on the 996-series Porsche 911 that was on sale in global markets during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Focusing back on the latest model, the updated 911 GT3 gets a number of updates both on the surface and under the skin along with being offered with the previously GT3 RS-specific Weissach package for the first time.

 

Also read: Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
 

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 4

Updated 911 GT3 offered in standard (right) and Touring (left) spec.

 

As before buyers can also opt for the GT3 with the Touring Pack that drops the rear wing.

On the design front, the new GT3 gets a revised front bumper with redesigned air-vent, new headlamps with the four slit-like LED daytime running lamps, new lighter alloy wheels and a revised rear bumper and engine cover. The bigger changes however are under the skin where the engine and suspension have been updated to help improve downforce and meet the latest emission regulations.

 

Also read: New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
 

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 1

Cosmetic changes include revised bumpers, engine cover, new headlamps and lighter wheels.

 

At the heart of the new GT3, the 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six that revvs up to 9000 rpm has been retained but it’s now fitted with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters to meet the emissions regulations. The engine also gets updates in the form of revised cylinder heads and the camshafts from the outgoing GT3 RS in a bid to retain the GT3’s sportier soundtrack. Power output is unchanged at 503 bhp and 450 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The gearboxes also get a shorter final drive as well.

 

Also read: Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed
 

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 2

GT3 now gets RaceTex lining on the upper dashboard to reduce reflections.

 

Moving to the suspension, the front set-up has been redesigned to help increase downforce as well as reduce front-end dive under braking.

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 3

Standard GT3 gets a Weissach package for the first time that adds the option of magnesium wheels.

 

The bigger talking point however is that buyers of the standard GT3 now opt for a Weissach package that helps shed weight. The Weissach pack makes excessive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic in elements such as the anti-roll bar, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle, the roof, side plates of the rear wing, exterior mirror top shell and the air blades on the exterior while a CRPF roll cage is offered inside the cabin. Magnesium lightweight forged wheels are available as options as well.

 

Also read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore
 

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 Touring

GT3 Touring also gets the option of a lightweight pack.

 

Moving to the GT3 Touring, buyers now get the option of rear seats. These are combined with new carbon fibre bucket seats up front that feature folding backrests to enable access to the rear. Buyers also get the option of 18-way power adjustable Active Sport Seats but only with the standard two-seat cabin layout. The Touring also gets the option of a lightweight package that adds in the lightweight suspension bits from the Weissach pack along with carbon fibre body panels.

2025 Porsche 911 GT 3 Touring 1

For first time, the GT3 Touring can be optioned with rear seats.

 

Porsche says that it will open the order books for the 911 GT3 in global markets towards the end of the year.

