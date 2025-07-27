Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Spotted Undergoing Final Tests Ahead Of July 28 Launch

The upcoming Kinetic DX has been spotted undergoing its final round of testing ahead of its launch tomorrow, on July 28. The new images give us a better look at the electric scooter, which is essentially a reimagined version of the original two-stroke Kinetic Honda DX, which was on sale in India decades ago. The scooter, upon launch, is expected to be positioned as a family-oriented offering, which will rival the likes of the Bajaj Chetak , TVS iQube and the recently launched Hero Vida VX2 .

The electric scooter is essentially a reimagination of the original two-stroke scooter

The new electric scooter’s silhouette is quite similar to the original model, with clean, minimalistic body panels. The front end of the scooter gets a new horizontal headlamp setup, which appears to be flanked by indicator units on either end, which also appears to be inspired by the original scooter. A previous teaser for the scooter has also revealed that the scooter will feature a series of illuminated logos, which include the ‘Kinetic’ wording above the horizontal headlamp and the company’s official logo on the front apron against a contrasting black panel.

The scooter will feature a series of illuminated logos

Kinetic has previously revealed small details about the scooter, including the fact that it will feature a TFT display. The company has also previously stated that battery options for the scooter will range from 1.8 kWh to 3 kWh, and that it will have a top speed of 80 kmph. On the mechanical front, the spy images have previously revealed that a front disc brake and a hub-mounted electric motor, with suspension duties handled by a telescopic fork setup up front and dual shocks at the rear.



