Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 LaunchIndia-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold OutSuzuki e-Access Review: In PicturesTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaAprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBenelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch

The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Harrier EV to get terrain modes such as rock crawl, snow and sand
  • Transparent mode for 360 cameras to show terrain under the vehicle
  • Video shows Harrier EV successfully climbing a 34 degree gradient

Tata Motors has revealed some of the Harrier EV’s features ahead of its imminent launch on June 3. While having showcased the near-production vehicle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and confirming that it will feature dual-motor all-wheel drive (quad wheel drive in Tata terminology), the carmaker has now provided a glimpse at some of the Harrier EV’s features – particularly those geared for off-roading.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
 

Tata Harrier EV cabin

A video published by the company shows the SUV climbing a hill in Kerala. The video provides a glimpse of features such as off-road cruise control or off-road assist as Tata calls it. Also showcased is a transparent mode for the 360-degree camera, providing a view of the terrain surface under the vehicle to aid in navigating obstacles while minimising the risk of scraping the bottom. The central touchscreen looks to be the same 12.3-inch display as in the standard Harrier and Safari, while the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster too looks to be shared – just running EV-specific graphics.

 

undefined

Also read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh 
 

Tata Harrier EV 360 camera mode

The drive mode selector continues to be a circular dial with an inbuilt display, though there appear to be a lot more modes to pick from. Aside from a confirmed Rock Crawl mode, other visible modes look to include road, snow and sand. The internal combustion Harrier only offers Normal, Wet and Rough modes. Rock Crawl mode could also include a pseudo low-range setting as seen on many other four-wheel drive SUVs. 

Also visible are the boost mode and eco mode buttons on the left of the drive mode selector dial. As with other Tata EVs, the Harrier EV also gets a shift-by-wire gear selector.

Tata Harrier EV mode

The video also shows the Harrier EV negotiating a 34-degree incline.

 

Speaking of the powertrain, Tata has still to share full details, though it has previously said that the Harrier EV QWD will develop 500 Nm of peak torque.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across India
 

Tata Harrier EV off road assist

The Harrier EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, and is also expected to see competition from the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3. 

# Tata Motors# Tata Harrier# Tata Harrier EV# Tata Harrier EV QWD# Tata Harrier EV all-wheel drive# Tata Harrier.ev# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
    Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
  • Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3

Latest News

  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
    India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out
  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
  • The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
  • New Cherokee follows the boxy and squared out design language from other newer Jeeps.
    New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025
  • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
    Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
  • This edition was globally unveiled back in February and celebrates the tourer's 50th year in production.
    Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh
  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom

Research More on Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price : ₹ 20 - 28 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 3, 2025

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch