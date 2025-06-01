Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch

Tata Motors has revealed some of the Harrier EV’s features ahead of its imminent launch on June 3. While having showcased the near-production vehicle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and confirming that it will feature dual-motor all-wheel drive (quad wheel drive in Tata terminology), the carmaker has now provided a glimpse at some of the Harrier EV’s features – particularly those geared for off-roading.

A video published by the company shows the SUV climbing a hill in Kerala. The video provides a glimpse of features such as off-road cruise control or off-road assist as Tata calls it. Also showcased is a transparent mode for the 360-degree camera, providing a view of the terrain surface under the vehicle to aid in navigating obstacles while minimising the risk of scraping the bottom. The central touchscreen looks to be the same 12.3-inch display as in the standard Harrier and Safari, while the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster too looks to be shared – just running EV-specific graphics.

— TATA.ev (@Tataev) June 1, 2025

The drive mode selector continues to be a circular dial with an inbuilt display, though there appear to be a lot more modes to pick from. Aside from a confirmed Rock Crawl mode, other visible modes look to include road, snow and sand. The internal combustion Harrier only offers Normal, Wet and Rough modes. Rock Crawl mode could also include a pseudo low-range setting as seen on many other four-wheel drive SUVs.

Also visible are the boost mode and eco mode buttons on the left of the drive mode selector dial. As with other Tata EVs, the Harrier EV also gets a shift-by-wire gear selector.

The video also shows the Harrier EV negotiating a 34-degree incline.

Speaking of the powertrain, Tata has still to share full details, though it has previously said that the Harrier EV QWD will develop 500 Nm of peak torque.

The Harrier EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, and is also expected to see competition from the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3.