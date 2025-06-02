Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect

Tata Motors is all set to launch the all-electric iteration of the Harrier today, on June 3. First showcased in its final production form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata to go on sale upon its launch, and the only vehicle to feature a dual-motor powertrain. The electric SUV will be based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture.

The Harrier EV's design is quite similar to the ICE version

Visually, the Harrier EV retains a lot of its original styling cues, and is quite similar to the Harrier EV concept that was previously showcased in 2023. The front end of the SUV gets a full-width lightbar, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlights have been retained from the Harrier ICE. The front bumper meanwhile, has been revised, and now features a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.

The interior layout of the Harrier EV appears to be similar to the Harrier ICE

The interior layout of the Harrier EV will also be identical to the ICE model, sporting a floating touchscreen display and touch capacitive controls. The central touchscreen looks to be the same 12.3-inch display as in the standard Harrier although it comes with EV-specific graphics. Same is the case with the 10.25-inch digital instruments display.



The list of features offered in the EV will include off-road cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and an array of driving modes that include a Rock Crawl mode, road, snow and sand. The Harrier EV also gets a shift-by-wire gear selector.



Tata is yet to reveal the specifications of the powertrain although, Tata has stated that the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model will have a peak torque figure of 500 Nm and a claimed range in excess of 500 km.



Being an electric SUV, the Harrier EV will almost certainly warrant a substantial premium over the combustion Harrier. Considering that the the latter's prices range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), one can expect the Harrier EV to be priced from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.



Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.