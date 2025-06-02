Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries MinisterTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaMaruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect

Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will visually be similar to the Harrier ICE.
  • Interior layout to be identical to the ICE version.
  • Will have a claimed range exceeding 500 km.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the all-electric iteration of the Harrier today, on June 3. First showcased in its final production form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata to go on sale upon its launch, and the only vehicle to feature a dual-motor powertrain. The electric SUV will be based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture.

 

Also ReadTata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
 Tata Harrier ev India

The Harrier EV's design is quite similar to the ICE version

 

Visually, the Harrier EV retains a lot of its original styling cues, and is quite similar to the Harrier EV concept that was previously showcased in 2023. The front end of the SUV gets a full-width lightbar, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlights have been retained from the Harrier ICE. The front bumper meanwhile, has been revised, and now features a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.

 

Also ReadTata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
 Tata Harrier EV cabin

The interior layout of the Harrier EV appears to be similar to the Harrier ICE

 

The interior layout of the Harrier EV will also be identical to the ICE model, sporting a floating touchscreen display and touch capacitive controls. The central touchscreen looks to be the same 12.3-inch display as in the standard Harrier although it comes with EV-specific graphics. Same is the case with the 10.25-inch digital instruments display. 
 

The list of features offered in the EV will include off-road cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and an array of driving modes that include a Rock Crawl mode, road, snow and sand. The Harrier EV also gets a shift-by-wire gear selector.


Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh 

 

Tata is yet to reveal the specifications of the powertrain although, Tata has stated that the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model will have a peak torque figure of 500 Nm and a claimed range in excess of 500 km. 
 

Being an electric SUV, the Harrier EV will almost certainly warrant a substantial premium over the combustion Harrier. Considering that the the latter's prices range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), one can expect the Harrier EV to be priced from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.
 

Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

# Tata Motors# Tata Harrier# Tata Harrier EV# Tata Harrier EV launch# Cars# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
    Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
  • Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Minister of Heavy Industries has said that electric car brand just wants to open showrooms in India
    Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries Minister
  • Barring six models in its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now offers six airbags as standard equipment on all its cars and SUVs, and most of the remaining products will get more airbags soon.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
  • The 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised styling while its feature set has gained ride-by-wire tech, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter.
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
  • The hill is calling, and Ford’s answer is electric. This is the Pikes Peak specced-out Mustang Mach-E, which will be the third attempt by Blue Oval at the iconic hill climb.
    This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce
  • This update is set to bring the 29 series in line with the Chetak 35, from a mechanical standpoint.
    Bajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In June
  • Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
  • The X-Cape 1200 will be powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO with a peak power output of 123 bhp and 105 Nm, due for launch in UK markets soon.
    Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Details Revealed
  • Lowered import duty to apply to EVs valued at or over USD 35,000 and will only be applicable for a 5-year period, subject to the brand investing in local operations
    India Finalises New EV Import Guidelines; Offers Conditional 15% Duty Rate
  • The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July
  • For the second consecutive month, Mahindra held onto second place in terms of domestic car sales in the country, as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors reported a decline in domestic vehicle sales.
    Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

Research More on Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price : ₹ 20 - 28 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 3, 2025

Popular Tata Models