Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New

Here we look at everything that is different in the 2023 Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

16-Oct-23 06:20 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Gets significant exterior and interior design changes.
  • Has five variants or ‘personas’ on offer.
  • Equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.

Tata Motors recently unveiled the Safari facelift in India, alongside the Harrier, ahead of its price reveal on October 17. This marks the first time that Tata Motors has given the SUV a proper facelift, since its launch in 2021. While the brand has made some notable changes to the SUV’s design both inside and outside, it is equipped with the same engine and transmission as its predecessor. So here we look at everything that is different in the Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV

 

Exterior Design

The new Safari's fascia gets plenty of new bits, including a new grille and DRLs, now linked by a lightbar. 

 

Borrowing styling cues from the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the new Safari’s design is a clear evolution of its predecessor. The fascia now features a larger, mesh-patterned grille with a different finish, new vertically stacked LED projector headlights and new DRLs, now linked by a lightbar. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech

The Safari facelift's rear taillamps are also interconnected by a lightbar

 

From the rear, the taillamps now form a C-shaped pattern and are connected by a lightbar, unlike the previous model, which featured two separate LED units. Other changes include new alloy wheels that range from 17- to 19-inches, depending on the variant, along with a redesigned skid plate. The Safari facelift is available in a total of seven exterior colours.

 

Interior 

The Safari facelift gets a new freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display

 

On the inside, the Safari facelift’s layout is more or less the same as its predecessor, however, Tata has changed certain aspects of the dashboard to give it a more refreshed appearance. A new freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display replaces the unit on the older SUV. It also gets an all-new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display. An important addition to its list of features is that it now gets a seventh-knee airbag. Other changes include a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo along with capacitive touch controls for the climate control system. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?

 

The SUV’s equipment list includes- dual-zone auto climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors, a 45W USB-C charger, wireless charger, air purifier, voice-activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, 10-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, gesture-controlled tailgate opening function and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec ‘Fearless’ and ‘Accomplished’ variants, respectively.

 

New Variant Names

The Safari facelift is available in four variants- Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished

 

While the older Tata Safari had six trims on offer- XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+, the new one is available in four variants, or personas as Tata Motors likes to call them. These include the Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. What hasn’t changed, however, is the powertrain, as the Safari is still equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport. Terrain modes – now accessed via a new rotary knob on the centre console – include Normal, Rough and Wet modes.

 

 

