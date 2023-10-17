Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
17-Oct-23 01:35 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Harrier facelift prices start from Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Tata Safari facelift prices start from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Both SUVs get styling changes and new features
The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have been launched in India. Prices for the manual variant of the Tata Harrier facelift begin at Rs 15.49 lakh, while the automatic option starts at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier Dark Edition is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari facelift's prices, meanwhile, begin at Rs 16.19 lakh, while both the automatics and Dark Edition variants are priced from Rs 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards. The prices are introductory and valid for a limited period. The SUVs are priced at a premium over the outgoing models but pack in a lot more tech than before.
Introductory prices for the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech
The facelifted Harrier and Safari now get greater design differentiation.
Starting with the exterior, both SUVs now get greater differentiation in design. Both SUVs retain the split headlamp design but now feature full-width lightbars up top with the main headlamps positioned lower down. Both SUVs also get different design bumpers with the Harrier featuring more triangular housings for the headlamps to the Safari’s more rectangular housings. The Safari also gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element while the Harrier gets a black-finished piece. At the rear, both SUVs get revised tail lamps with a lightbar element along with redesigned bumpers.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
Updated interior packs in more tech and gets new trim inserts and control surfaces.
Inside, both SUVs get a revised dashboard design with new control surfaces and more tech. Top models now feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, each trim level – Persona in Tata speak – gets its own unique interior trim finishes to stand out. There’s a lot to talk about by way of features as well with both SUVs packing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, powered tailgates, a panoramic sunroof with mood lights, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ventilated front seats, ventilated seats in second row (Safari), the powered driver seat and more.
Also read: Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New
Top-end variants get features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and more.
Tata has also revised the variant names going from the previous XE, XM, XT and XZ variants to using Smart, Pure, Adventure, Fearless and Accomplished. As with the outgoing model, Tata is offering both SUVs with the Dark Edition variants.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
Tata has made no changes to the engine line-up for both the Safari and Harrier. You still get the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine developing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
