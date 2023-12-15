Login

Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung

Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 15, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The cyclone hit Chennai and other neighboring districts on December 5, 2023
  • Many automakers are offering free RSA, discounts on service and more to affected customers
  • Here’s a comprehensive list of all the car makers extending their support

On December 5, 2023 parts of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state and other neighboring districts were severely affected by cyclone Michaung submerging nearly half of the city. In an aid to help customers affected by the flash floods, many automotive giants in India are offering their support to its customers. 

 

MG Motor India 

MG Motor India is offering extensions on roadside assistance, annual maintenance contracts, warranties, and extended warranties expiring between December 1 and December 31, 2023. Moreover, the brand is extending its support by offering around-the-clock assistance with a dedicated 24x7 helpline number for the affected customers. Customers can avail of these services by reaching out on 1800 100 6464. The brand has stated that all these emergency assistive measures shall remain active until the situation normalises.

 

Read More: MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

 

Renault India

As part of their comprehensive support initiative, Renault is providing free-of-cost roadside assistance to facilitate the transportation of vehicles to the nearest dealerships. Additionally, the company has committed to reimbursing towing costs incurred by customers who independently arranged transportation. To expedite the recovery of flood-affected vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Renault has deployed an additional fleet of 15 towing trucks. Acknowledging the urgency, Renault has reinforced its 24x7 helpline team with additional resources to handle the surge in requests efficiently, ensuring prompt assistance for customers.

 

Read More: Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers

 

Jeep and Citroen

In response to the disaster, the brands are expediting insurance processing, allowing vehicle owners to visit the dealership with essential documents for a quick resolution. Additionally, there is a commitment to the timely availability of genuine spare parts, streamlining repairs, and minimising downtime. Jeep and Citroen claim that they are prioritising repairs through their network of insurance partners, facilitating a faster claims process.  Moreover, The brands are also offering complimentary 40-point vehicle check-ups, with appointments available for a thorough examination. In the event of a total loss, a special offer on a new Jeep or Citroen car is also being offered.

 

Read More: Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai

 

Toyota Motors

Toyota service centres will be working extended hours to ensure owner vehicles are back on the road. Dealers are also offering pick-up and drop services at the customer's doorsteps. The special Hilux pickups are doing the necessary work of bringing the damaged vehicles to the service centres. Leadership teams and technicians are on-ground to provide the necessary support to Toyota customers. Moreover, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Private Limited (TTIBI) has been actively involved in communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions and guidelines for their vehicle handling during flood situations."

 

Read More: Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh 

 

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra has announced an extensive support program, offering complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorised workshop. Notably, this service is being extended to all SUV owners, even those without an active RSA subscription. The carmaker added that it will also undertake comprehensive inspection of vehicles damaged by the cyclone and resulting floods free of cost as well as provide discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice.

 

Read More: Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners

 

Maruti Suzuki

Post-cyclone, Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with dealer partners and implemented various measures at its workshops. The company has assigned area-specific Service Managers to aid distressed customers, ensuring direct and prompt communication channels. Additionally, 46 tow trucks have been deployed from neighbouring cities, along with the activation of 34 Maruti road side assistance vehicles for rapid response.

 

Read More: Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh

 

Nissan Motors 

The automaker has implemented various measures to support owners whose vehicles have been damaged by the floods. Nissan is offering free vehicle towing services to affected customers through its roadside assistance network, ensuring transportation to nearby workshops. Additionally, the company is facilitating faster insurance claims for its customers. To further aid those impacted, Nissan has established a dedicated helpdesk for affected customers, encouraging them to seek support by contacting the call centre at 18002093456. In terms of vehicle servicing, Nissan is providing a 10% discount for customers opting for floor carpet replacement within the next two months. As part of its support initiatives, Nissan is also offering a 10% discount for customers seeking replacement of engine oil and filter during servicing within the next two months.

 

Read More: Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu

 

Tata Motors

The Indian automaker has announced the implementation of a comprehensive service plan that will be available for both internal combustion and electric vehicles. The automaker has set up a dedicated helpdesk, and customers can reach out at 1800-209-8282 to seek assistance during an emergency. The service support program includes an extension of warranty and service periods for customers in the region. This includes the standard and extended warranty, as well as the annual maintenance contract and free service period for the vehicles affected in the region. The extension will apply to contracts expiring between December 1-15, 2023, and will be valid up till December 31, 2023. 

 

Read More: Tata Motors Announces Warranty Extension For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

 

Hyundai Motors

The company is offering relief support amounting to Rs 3 crore for the victims and is working alongside the state government to deliver emergency relief, which includes water, food, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities. Customers affected by the flash floods and who have suffered significant vehicular damage, the company has deployed additional emergency road assistance teams and will also offer 50 per cent discounts on the depreciating amount on the insurance claims of these vehicles affected by the cyclone. 

 

Read More: Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone

 

Image Source (Lead Image)

# Cyclone Michaung# Michaung Cyclone Chennai# Michaung cyclone# Cyclone# Cyclone in Chennai# Chennai Flood# chennai flood# MG Motors# Renault India# Tata Motors# Toyota Motors
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
2018 Hyundai Creta
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 11.55 L
₹ 25,868/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Amaze
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda Amaze
  • 58,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 4.10 L
₹ 9,183/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Creta
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.60 L
₹ 21,501/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
  • 45,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.95 L
₹ 18,925/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 32,574 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
  • 48,139 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 38,749 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
  • 60,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 67,255 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
  • 37,838 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.45 L
₹ 23,404/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Safari

Tata Safari
5.5
0
10

Tata Safari

Starts at ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Safari Specifications
View Safari Features

Popular Tata Models

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15447 second ago

The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.

Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024
Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13854 second ago

Gensol EV has released the teaser of its first ever EV, which will make its debut in March 2024.

2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11870 second ago

After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.

Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5322 second ago

The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models

Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4150 second ago

Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers

Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.

Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs
Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

The government has stated that it has no existing proposals to offer subsidies, exmptions or lower import taxes for imports of electric vehicles

Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.

Yamaha Working On Single Laser Tech To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting
Yamaha Working On Single Laser Tech To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

A central laser lighting system will be cheaper, lighter and more compact compared to current tech for laser lighting

TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community

Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Nissan aids flood-affected Tamil Nadu customers with free towing, insurance support, and workshop discounts

MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

MG Motor is offering an extension for roadside assistance, warranty and more expiring between December 1 and 31, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved