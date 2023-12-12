MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

In a bid to aid customers affected by the Michaung cyclone, MG Motor has announced a series of after-sales initiatives that focus on providing support and relief for the vehicles damaged by the floods.

For customers affected by the floods, MG offers extensions on roadside assistance, annual maintenance contracts, warranties, and extended warranties expiring between December 1 and December 31, 2023. Moreover, the brand is extending its support by offering around-the-clock assistance with a dedicated 24x7 helpline number for the affected customers. Customers can avail of these services by reaching out on 1800 100 6464. The brand has stated that all these emergency assistive measures shall remain active until the situation normalises.

Apart from the extension of the services, MG has also deployed a quick response team in Chennai that will provide on-ground assistance to the customers. The brand is also helping its customers through home visits by its service team. The company-trained technicians will assess the condition of vehicles on-site and coordinate the towing of affected cars to the nearest workshop. Dedicated trucks have been deployed to ensure a swift and efficient towing process.

Other automakers, including Audi, Renault, Volkswagen, Mahindra, Tata Motors and more, have also extended service support to customers.

In other news, MG Motor India has announced massive discounts and benefits across its range this December. Dubbed the 'December Fest' event, the brand is offering attractive incentives for customers across its entire lineup of vehicles sold in India. These offers are valid until December 31, 2023. The MG Astor is available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh off the price, along with an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. MG's flagship Gloster also comes with up to Rs 1 lakh in total benefits and the exchange perk.