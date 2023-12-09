MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 9, 2023
Highlights
- MG Motor hosting a December Fest event with major savings for Indian customers
- Benefits up to Rs 1 lakh off plus Rs 50k exchange bonus on Astor, Gloster, ZS EV
- Offers end December 31st, 2023 ahead of planned January 2024 price hike
MG Motor India has announced massive discounts and benefits across its range this December. Dubbed the ‘December Fest’ event, the brand is offering interesting incentives for customers across its entire lineup of vehicles sold in India. These offers are valid until December 31, 2023.
Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Hike For All Models From January 2024 Onwards
The MG Astor is available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh off the price, along with an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. MG's flagship Gloster also comes with up to Rs 1 lakh in total benefits and the exchange perk.
The MG ZS EV sees savings of up to Rs 1 lakh plus the exchange bonus, maximising the value proposition. MG Hector customers can get benefits of up to Rs 50,000 and an exchange discount of another Rs 50,000. And MG's affordable Comet EV now starts from Rs 65,000 less than the previous pricing.
Also Read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
The announcements come ahead of an expected price hike from January 2024 onwards across MG Motor's range. The company hopes the December Fest deals will incentivize customers to visit MG dealerships and experience the vehicles first-hand during this limited opportunity. MG Motor India has received recognition for top-ranked customer satisfaction scores.
