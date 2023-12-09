Login

MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December

MG Motor India has introduced a December Fest sale with sizable benefits across its lineup with offers valid until December 31
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 9, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG Motor hosting a December Fest event with major savings for Indian customers
  • Benefits up to Rs 1 lakh off plus Rs 50k exchange bonus on Astor, Gloster, ZS EV
  • Offers end December 31st, 2023 ahead of planned January 2024 price hike

MG Motor India has announced massive discounts and benefits across its range this December. Dubbed the ‘December Fest’ event, the brand is offering interesting incentives for customers across its entire lineup of vehicles sold in India. These offers are valid until December 31, 2023. 

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Hike For All Models From January 2024 Onwards
 

The MG Astor is available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh off the price, along with an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. MG's flagship Gloster also comes with up to Rs 1 lakh in total benefits and the exchange perk. 

The MG ZS EV sees savings of up to Rs 1 lakh plus the exchange bonus, maximising the value proposition. MG Hector customers can get benefits of up to Rs 50,000 and an exchange discount of another Rs 50,000. And MG's affordable Comet EV now starts from Rs 65,000 less than the previous pricing.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
 

The announcements come ahead of an expected price hike from January 2024 onwards across MG Motor's range. The company hopes the December Fest deals will incentivize customers to visit MG dealerships and experience the vehicles first-hand during this limited opportunity. MG Motor India has received recognition for top-ranked customer satisfaction scores.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 15,329/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 62,246 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 18,502/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
8.0
0
10
2018 Hyundai Creta
  • 65,210 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on ZS EV

MG ZS EV
7.8
0
10

MG ZS EV

Starts at ₹ 22.88 - 26 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View ZS EV Specifications
View ZS EV Features

Popular MG Models

MG Hector
MG Hector

₹ 15 - 22.32 Lakh

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV

₹ 8.63 - 10.63 Lakh

MG Gloster
MG Gloster

₹ 32.6 - 43.08 Lakh

MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV

₹ 22.88 - 26 Lakh

MG Astor
MG Astor

₹ 10.31 - 18.69 Lakh

MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus

₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17386 second ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11972 second ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque

Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-1008675 second ago

Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.

Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-751035 second ago

Mahindra has finally announced the name of its highly-anticipated S201 and we now know that it is called the XUV300. The XUV300 will be launched in February 2019. The SUV will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli and is Mahindra's third SUV in the subcompact segment after the Nuvosport and the TUV300. The company targets a whole new set of audience with the introduction of this one and hence there's a lot of effort gone into the design as also adding comfort to the consumers.

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17386 second ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11972 second ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved