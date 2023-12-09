Login

Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh

Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 9, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota has extended the operating hours at its service centres in Chennai, AP
  • Toyota has deployed the Hilux pickup for rescuing vehicles
  • The automaker is educating customers about prevention of vehicles

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced special service support for its customers in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, affected by Cyclone Michaung. The company, with its dealer partners, has set up special emergency helpline numbers and has designated personnel to provide immediate assistance to vehicle owners. Toyota has also deployed special Hilux pickups for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles in the region. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
 

Speaking about providing immediate assistance to customers, Takashi Takamiya, Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Through these challenging times, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and their families, ensuring utmost care with necessary customer service supports in the cyclone affected regions. We are taking resolute measures to minimize any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation. Apart from dedicated customer helpline services, affected car rescue operations are also being provided with the support of specially equipped Hilux vehicles”. 

Toyota service centres will be working extended hours to ensure owner vehicles are back on the road. Dealers are also offering pick-up and drop services at the customer's doorsteps. The special Hilux pickups are doing the necessary work of bringing the damaged vehicles to the service centres. Leadership teams and technicians are on-ground to provide the necessary support to Toyota customers. Moreover, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Private Limited (TTIBI) has been actively involved in communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions and guidelines for their vehicle handling during flood situations."

 

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
 

Toyota said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide the necessary support to bring the community back on track. Other automakers, including Audi, Renault, Volkswagen, Mahindra, Tata Motors and more, have also extended service support to customers. 

 

You can reach out to the 25x7 Toyota helpline desk at the following numbers: 

 

Chennai: 
 

Lanson Toyota Call Centre 044-40008000; Harsha Toyota Call Centre 044-39997999 


 

Andhra Pradesh region-wise: 

 

Lakshmi Toyota: Vijayawada +91-7331100587; Guntur +91-7331100725; Ongole +91-7331100750 

 

Harsha Toyota: Nellore +91-9704567129/9704567120; Tirupati +91-8008203669/8008203869 
 

Pruthvi Toyota: Rajahmundry +91-9154966624; Kakinada +91-9701666318

