Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 2, 2023
Highlights
- Calendar year 2023 has seen a 40 per cent surge compared to 2022
- Reported total sales of 17,818 units in November 2023
- Toyota says model such as the Innova, Hilux and Hyryder popular in the market
Toyota India reported total sales of 17,818 units in November 2023, a 51 per cent increase over the same period last year. The carmaker had reported sales of 11,765 units in November 2022. Numbers were however down as compared to October 2023 (21,879 units). Of the 17,818 units sold in November 2023, 16,924 units were dispatched in the domestic market while 894 units were exported.
It should be noted that the carmaker had undertaken a scheduled weeklong maintenance shutdown in the month from November 11th to 19th.
Coming to sales for the year, Toyota reported cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units as of end-November. This marked a substantial 40 per cent surge compared to 2022, where sales amounted to 1,49,995 units.
Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “In November 2023 we registered a wholesale growth of 51 Per cent as compared to the same period last year. This is despite a weeklong scheduled halt as a part of maintenance to enhance future efficiencies and ensure quality of the highest standard. As a customer centric company, we ensured minimum impact on delivery by using contingent inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of our customers.”
Sood added that the company had seen strong demand for its vehicles during the festive period with models such as the Hilux, Innova Hycross and Crysta and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder being popular.
“The ever-loved Fortuner and Legender continue to mark their strong presence by upholding segment leadership. In addition, the Vellfire, Rumion, Camry Hybrid and Glanza are positively contributing to our booking numbers thus encouraging us to look forward to closing the year on a record high,” he added.
Apart from this Toyota has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Karnataka entailing an investment of approximately Rs. 3,300 crores for setting up a new plant.
