Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units

Toyota has taken the wraps off the new Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute in the UK bringing a special livery and accessories to the two-door coupe. The new Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute arrives as a limited-run offering that will be restricted to only 100 units. The new limited edition can be seen as a precursor to the much-awaited Supra GRMN (Gazoo Racing tuned by Meister of Nürburgring) that’s expected to arrive globally in 2024.

The Toyota Supra remains an icon and the latest fifth generation has been on sale over the last five years. The Supra GT4 100th Edition looks like a race car on the road, borrowing its styling heavily from the GR Supra GT4 Evo. This includes the colour-matching Plasma Orange paint scheme with a custom body wrap and plenty of new Gazoo Racing accessories.



Upgrades on the Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition include carbon fibre mirror caps, rear wing, black brake calipers and AC Schnitzer's front splitter. It also gets a Bilstein Evo T1 suspension with 10-stage damper adjustment and a lowered ride height of up to 35 mm. The Supra limited edition further packs changes to its mechanicals including the lightweight Protrack One cast wheels and a Milltek sports exhaust system. The exhaust tips are bespoke to fit the standard apron.

The new Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute is based on the Lightweight trim and packs the 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. The performance coupe is limited to just the European market for now. It is presently on display at the 2023 Essen Motor Show in Germany until December 10.

That said, it’s unlikely that the Supra GT4 will make its way to the Indian market. The halo offering remains elusive to the brand’s India plans, which are directed towards the mass market space. Meanwhile, Toyota is expected to introduce its iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Dubbed the Toyota Taisor, the Baleno-based crossover is likely to arrive in 2024 and will compete against the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, and the like.



