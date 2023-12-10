Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 10, 2023
Highlights
In the aftermath of cyclone 'Michaung', Renault India has stepped forward to offer extensive aid to affected customers in Tamil Nadu. Swiftly taking action in collaboration with its dealerships, Renault India has initiated various measures to alleviate the situation and support those affected by the floods.
As part of their comprehensive support initiative, Renault is providing free-of-cost roadside assistance to facilitate the transportation of vehicles to the nearest dealerships. Additionally, the company has committed to reimbursing towing costs incurred by customers who independently arranged transportation. To expedite the recovery of flood-affected vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Renault has deployed an additional fleet of 15 towing trucks.
Acknowledging the urgency, Renault has reinforced its 24x7 helpline team with additional resources to handle the surge in requests efficiently, ensuring prompt assistance for customers.
Renault says it has also extended working hours at Renault authorised workshops to expedite repairs. It is also maintaining parts inventory to facilitate quicker repairs, and collaborating with insurance companies to expedite settlement claims. Renault India says it has also proactively reached out through SMS alerts and app notifications to customers providing precautionary measures to safeguard cars from potential damage.
Addressing the situation, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), stated, “During these challenging times, Renault India stands in solidarity with other OEMs to extend robust support to our customers affected by the Chennai floods. Our all-encompassing initiatives, from proactive communication to hands-on assistance, underscore our unwavering commitment to providing 24/7 aid to our customers in Tamil Nadu.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 37,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 57,036 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 41,250 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 63,221 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 35,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2054 second ago
The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.
47 minutes ago
Stellantis and Ample have already established a pilot program that will begin in Madrid, Spain, in 2024 and will be using 100 Fiat 500e EVs within Stellantis Free2move car-sharing service.
2 hours ago
The one-off creation is mechanically identical to the standard Chiron Super Sport but features elements inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic such as the bespoke paint finish and chrome grille.
3 hours ago
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook, which is the present tyre supplier for the single-seater electric racing championship.
4 hours ago
The imminent plan to deploy charging stations was shared by the chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.
5 hours ago
Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.
6 hours ago
Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.
6 hours ago
The S1 X+ comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 151 km.
22 hours ago
The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.
23 hours ago
The brand is offering free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas.
1 day ago
Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles
4 days ago
India-spec compact SUV to get a different design from the model sold in global markets.
8 days ago
The car draws inspiration from the historic "911 Turbo Nr. 1” commissioned by Ferdinand Porsche’s daughter
10 days ago
New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
12 days ago
The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements