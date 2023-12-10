Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers

In the aftermath of cyclone 'Michaung', Renault India has stepped forward to offer extensive aid to affected customers in Tamil Nadu. Swiftly taking action in collaboration with its dealerships, Renault India has initiated various measures to alleviate the situation and support those affected by the floods.



As part of their comprehensive support initiative, Renault is providing free-of-cost roadside assistance to facilitate the transportation of vehicles to the nearest dealerships. Additionally, the company has committed to reimbursing towing costs incurred by customers who independently arranged transportation. To expedite the recovery of flood-affected vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Renault has deployed an additional fleet of 15 towing trucks.



Acknowledging the urgency, Renault has reinforced its 24x7 helpline team with additional resources to handle the surge in requests efficiently, ensuring prompt assistance for customers.



Renault says it has also extended working hours at Renault authorised workshops to expedite repairs. It is also maintaining parts inventory to facilitate quicker repairs, and collaborating with insurance companies to expedite settlement claims. Renault India says it has also proactively reached out through SMS alerts and app notifications to customers providing precautionary measures to safeguard cars from potential damage.



Addressing the situation, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), stated, “During these challenging times, Renault India stands in solidarity with other OEMs to extend robust support to our customers affected by the Chennai floods. Our all-encompassing initiatives, from proactive communication to hands-on assistance, underscore our unwavering commitment to providing 24/7 aid to our customers in Tamil Nadu.”