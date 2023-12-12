Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu

Nissan Motor India has extended assistance to customers affected by the recent flooding in Tamil Nadu caused by Cyclone Michaung. The automaker has implemented various measures to support owners whose vehicles have been damaged by the floods. Nissan is offering free vehicle towing services to affected customers through its roadside assistance network, ensuring transportation to nearby workshops. Additionally, the company is facilitating faster insurance claims for its customers.



To further aid those impacted, Nissan has established a dedicated helpdesk for affected customers, encouraging them to seek support by contacting the call centre at 18002093456 or reaching out to the nearest service centre.



In terms of vehicle servicing, Nissan is providing a 10% discount for customers opting for floor carpet replacement within the next two months. The company has committed to keeping all its workshops in Chennai operational beyond regular working hours to ensure timely servicing of affected vehicles. Typically operating from 8 am to 8 pm, the workshops will accommodate extended hours to meet customer needs.



As part of its support initiatives, Nissan is also offering a 10% discount for customers seeking replacement of engine oil and filter during servicing within the next two months.



The company encourages affected individuals to take advantage of the specified support channels and services provided to address their vehicle-related concerns in the aftermath of the natural disaster.