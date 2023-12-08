Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 8, 2023
Highlights
In response to the devastating Cyclone Michaung which affected large sections of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Mahindra has rolled out complimentary aftersales initiatives to help adversely affected owners.
Mahindra has announced an extensive support program, offering complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorised workshop. Notably, this service is being extended to all SUV owners, even those without an active RSA subscription.
The carmaker added that it will also undertake comprehensive inspection of vehicles damaged by the cyclone and resulting floods free of cost as well as provide discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice.
The initiative is scheduled to remain available until December 31, 2023
The company has also said in the statement that they strongly advise owners against starting their vehicles which were submerged in water to prevent further damage. Instead, customers are requested to contact the dedicated service team for assistance.
Mahindra is one of several carmakers who have stepped forward to offer aid to its customers in the form of aftersales initiatives. Other prominent brands include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi, Mahindra and Toyota.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
