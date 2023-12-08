Login

Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners

The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 8, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    In response to the devastating Cyclone Michaung which affected large sections of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Mahindra has rolled out complimentary aftersales initiatives to help adversely affected owners.

     

    Mahindra has announced an extensive support program, offering complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorised workshop. Notably, this service is being extended to all SUV owners, even those without an active RSA subscription.

     

    The carmaker added that it will also undertake comprehensive inspection of vehicles damaged by the cyclone and resulting floods free of cost as well as provide discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice.

    The initiative is scheduled to remain available until December 31, 2023
     

    The company has also said in the statement that they strongly advise owners against starting their vehicles which were submerged in water to prevent further damage. Instead, customers are requested to contact the dedicated service team for assistance.
     

    Mahindra is one of several carmakers who have stepped forward to offer aid to its customers in the form of aftersales initiatives. Other prominent brands include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi, Mahindra and Toyota.
     

    Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

    # Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Auto
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2022 Toyota Camry
    9.1
    0
    10
    2022 Toyota Camry
    • 8,000 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    ₹ 45.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    • 64,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Toyota Camry
    2016 Toyota Camry
    • 85,000 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    ₹ 17.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    • 70,123 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Yamaha MT-03
    Yamaha MT-03

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
    Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -12862 second ago

    The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

    2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
    2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -11136 second ago

    The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

    2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
    2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -5805 second ago

    The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

    Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
    Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -1644 second ago

    The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

    Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
    Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

    Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
    Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque

    2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
    2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    20 hours ago

    The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

    2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
    2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    21 hours ago

    Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.

    Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
    Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    22 hours ago

    The latest spy shots of the Tata Punch EV reveal the new LED DRL design on the offering, while the all-electric offering is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades.

    TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
    TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    22 hours ago

    This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

    Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024
    Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    22 hours ago

    The manufacturer also said that it would hike the prices of its commercial vehicle range

    Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
    Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    7 days ago

    Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.

    Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
    Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    7 days ago

    The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper

    Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
    Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    16 days ago

    The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    20 days ago

    Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved