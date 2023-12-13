Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh

In response to the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Michaung’, automotive giant Maruti Suzuki has mobilised a comprehensive support system for its customers in the cyclone-affected regions of Chennai and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The company said in a statement that they have collaborated with insurance firms to expedite claim processing and settlement for affected customers. Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers, ensuring continued mobility even when vehicles are under repair.

The company has sent 7 lakh SMS alerts to its customers, detailing precautionary measures to safeguard their vehicles from potential damage.

Post-cyclone, Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with dealer partners and implemented various measures at its workshops. The company has assigned area-specific Service Managers to aid distressed customers, ensuring direct and prompt communication channels. Additionally, 46 tow trucks have been deployed from neighbouring cities, along with the activation of 34 Maruti road side assistance vehicles for rapid response.

Maruti Suzuki is not the only automaker taking initiatives towards these flood affected areas, various other manufacturers like Volkswagen, Audi, Mahindra, Tata have all taken some or the other measures to help their customers by providing various services like roadside assistance, free labour, prioritised servicing etc.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL