Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh

Mahindra has revealed new details on the Pack Three trim level of the BE 6 electric SUV. The variant will be offered with both the 59 kWh and the 79 kWh battery packs with the latter priced at Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 7.2 kW and 11 kW home chargers cost extra. Mahindra has said that bookings for the BE 6 Pack Three 79 kWh will start from February 14 with deliveries to start in early March. Booking details for the remaining variants will be announced in March. The price for the Pack Three 59 kWh has not been revealed.



Previewed by the BE.05 concept, the BE 6 carries over all the edgy looks of the concept replete with the J-shaped LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps, floating aerodynamic panel running between the headlamps and the boxy and angular design. The cabin design too has changed little from the concept featuring a panoramic display housing the touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo, a gear selector design akin to the thrust lever on a fighter jet and overhead switches.



While Mahindra had previously detailed the Pack One trim, we now have details on the new Pack Three. Features on offer include LED DRLs with dynamic welcome lights, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inchers optional), a panoramic glass roof with dynamic lighting, configurable ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, an auto park function, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual wireless phone chargers, Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems, adaptive suspension, 360 degree cameras with recording function, tyre pressure monitoring, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, gesture control for the tailgate, dual-zone climate control with a pet mode and auto headlamp and wipers.



ADAS tech on offer includes driver-initiated auto lane change, emergency steering assist, front and rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.



Moving to the powertrain, the BE 6 Pack Three is offered with two battery pack options. Buyers can opt between a 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack depending on the variant selected. The electric motor develops 170 kW of peak power when paired with the 59 kWh battery and a stronger 210 kW with the larger 79 kWh variants. Peak torque remains unchanged at 380 Nm. Mahindra claims an ARAI-certified range of up to 535 km and 682 km respectively for the two battery packs.



The BE 6 goes up against the likes of the new Tata Curvv EV and will also see competition from the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.