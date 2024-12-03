Login
All-Electric Mahindra XUV700 Images Leaked; Likely To Be Named XEV 7e

Previewed by the near-production XUV.e8 concept back in 2022, the electric alternative to the XUV 700 is expected to be Mahindra’s next EV to hit Indian markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Electric alternative to the XUV 700 expected to be Mahindra's next EV launch
  • Was previewed by the XUV.e8 prototype back in August 2022
  • Likely to be rebadged the XEV 7e when launched

New images of another of Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs have surfaced online. This time the images are of the all-electric alternative to the XUV700 that was previewed by the XUV.e8 concept back in 2022. As is evident, the design has stayed unchanged from the prototype was showcased a little over two years ago. Yes, while the XEV 9e was back then showcased as a concept, Mahindra had unveiled a working prototype of the electric XUV 700 in August 2022.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared
 

Mahindra has yet to reveal a production name for the SUV though based on trademark filings, the production XUV.e8 could be badged the XEV 7e in production guise. Mahindra had filed a trademark for the name in August this year with the status currently saying that it has cleared the formalities check.
 Mahindra XEV 3

The second model under the XEV family shares much of its design with the XUV 700.

 

Up front, the electric SUV shares a similar fascia as the recently unveiled XEV 9e replete with the full-width lightbar and triangular main headlamps. The grille here too is closed off though the bumper design seems to have been altered compared to its SUV-coupe sibling.

 

Also Read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
 Mahindra XEV 1

Front end design is unchanged from the prototype unveiled in August 2022.

 

In profile and at the rear, the design emulates that of the XUV700 as seen on the XUV.e8 prototype two years ago with matching cuts, creases, window line and tail lamp design.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight
 Mahindra XEV 4

Shape of glasshouse, profile and rear end borrowed from the XUV 700.

 

Moving to the cabin, you get much the same interior as seen on the prototype two years ago and in the XEV 9e. The dashboard features a widescreen display housing three screens. One element that has changed from the prototype is the lack of physical buttons on the centre console. The XUV.e8 prototype featured physical controls for the air-con unit along with toggle switches for functions such as the hazard lights, door locks etc on the centre console, these have been deleted. The overall dashboard design is identical to the unit in the new XEV 9e.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How Different Are They?

Mahindra XEV 2Production model gets a number of changes form the 2022 prototype (top) including fewer physical switches and the new two-spoke steering.

 

The big change over the e9 is the seating with the XEV e7 featuring three rows of seating as the images confirm. The images also confirm the presence of a panoramic glass roof with perimeter ambient lighting. Other features such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, the Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and more is also expected to be carried over.
 

Mahindra XEV 5

Images suggest that some variants will be offered with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. 

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
 

As with the XEV 9e, the new XEV 7e will be underpinned by the INGLO platform though unlike the coupe, the images suggest that the three-row model could offer all-wheel drive. The images also preview a new Snow drive mode further adding to this claim. Powertrain details will only become available closer to the time of its debut though expect the new XEV to be offered in rear-wheel drive spec as standard with top variants offering the option of an all-wheel drive powertrain.

 

Image source

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on December 3, 2024

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Electric SUV# Mahindra XEV# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra Electric Vehicles# Mahindra Electric# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Cars# Cover Story
