Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched In India At Rs 11.39 Lakh

The vehicle features a nine-seat format and is offered in two trims- P4 (priced at Rs 11.39 lakh) and P10 (priced at Rs 12.49 lakh)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo Plus.
  • Has a seating capacity of nine.
  • Gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The long-awaited Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has finally been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 11.39 lakh. Essentially a replacement to the TUV300 Plus, the vehicle is powered by the same 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine and incorporates a nine-seat layout (2+3+4). The SUV had been unveiled as an ambulance before this, in September 2023. The SUV is offered in two trims, P4 (priced at Rs 11.39 lakh) and P10 (priced at Rs 12.49 lakh).  (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teased Ahead Of April 29 Launch

The Bolero Neo Plus has a nine-seat (2+3+4) layout

 

Visually, the Bolero Neo Plus features a similar boxy design and styling cues as the Bolero Neo albeit has longer proportions and a redesigned glass house. On the inside, the vehicle gets the same layout as the Bolero Neo but features a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system only has Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity. Other features on the vehicle include anti-glare IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, along with safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats, and engine immobilizer.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch

The vehicle has a similar layout as the Bolero Neo but has a larger 9-inch touchscreen system

 

On the powertrain front, the Bolero Neo Plus is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine as the TUV300 Plus, which churns out 118 bhp and 280 Nm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

 

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Bolero Neo# Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus# Mahindra SUV# 9-seat SUV# Mahindra 9-seat SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Research More on Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo
7.2

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Starts at ₹ 9.9 - 12.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Bolero Neo Specifications
View Bolero Neo Features

