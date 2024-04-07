Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teased Ahead Of April 29 Launch

Mahindra Auto has previewed the facelifted XUV300, named the XUV 3XO yet again ahead of its launch on April 29. While the previous teaser gave us an insight into what the vehicle will look like on the outside, the new teaser video gives us a good look at the vehicle's interior, while also showing a few exterior styling cues. The XUV300 has been long due for a facelift now since its launch in 2018. This will mark its first major update since its launch, which will be introduced in a bid to close the gap between rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Nissan Magnite.

The teaser reveals that the XUV 3XO will have a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV which launched in January this year. The centre console will feature a larger freestanding infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. It is, however, not confirmed if the displays will be the same size as the XUV400 (10.25 inches). The vehicle will get a new dual-zone auto climate control system and will come with updated switchgear as a result. It will sport dual-tone black and beige interiors, similar to the outgoing model. Other features on the vehicle will include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, as hinted in the previous teaser.

The XUV 3XO will feature a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV which launched in January this year

Aside from this, the teaser also showed the vehicle’s new LED headlamps, DRLs, and revised front bumper. The rear haunches of the vehicle were also shown and look very similar to the outgoing XUV300. The previous teaser of the vehicle already revealed that the tail section of the vehicle will get a connected tail-light setup. Also expect the vehicle to be offered in new vibrant colour schemes, as the vehicle in the teaser video wears bright yellow paint.

The XUV 3XO will look quite different from the XUV300, with a range of new styling cues

On the powertrain front, the vehicle is expected to retain its current crop of engines which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbo-charged diesel engine is also expected to be on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.