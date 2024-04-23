Login
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

This is the lowest rating a Mahindra passenger vehicle has received under the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative since the Scorpio’s zero-star performance in 2016.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Bolero Neo could only score 20.26 points on adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP tests, securing a single star.
  • The SUV had an ‘unstable structure, unstable footwell area, weak chest protection for the driver and poor feet protection’, noted Global NCAP.
  • It was also awarded a single star for child occupant protection, as Global NCAP says most child restraint systems (CRS) failed during the test.

Mahindra’s run of impressive showings in Global NCAP (GNCAP) crash tests in recent years has finally come to an end, with one of the company’s more affordable SUVs, the Bolero Neo, notching up a one-star rating in the latest round of the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative. This is the lowest score a Mahindra passenger vehicle tested under this programme since the Scorpio was given a 0-star rating all the way back in 2016, as per the older testing protocol. The Bolero Neo fared poorly on both adult and child occupant protection fronts, as per the global safety watchdog.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched In India At Rs 11.39 Lakh

 

In the frontal offset crash test, Global NCAP noted the Bolero Neo has an unstable body shell that is incapable of withstanding further load, and also has an unstable footwell area. Protection for the driver’s head was deemed marginal, with protection for the driver’s chest deemed weak and marginal for the driver’s tibias and knees, which could ‘impact dangerous structures behind the fascia’ in the event of a crash. Notably, the front passenger’s head, tibias and chest were deemed to have adequate to good protection, but protection for the knees was deemed marginal.

 

 

In the side impact test, the passengers’ head, abdomen and pelvis had good protection and chest had adequate protection, as per Global NCAP. However, no side pole impact test was conducted, as the Bolero Neo does not have side or curtain airbags (only equipped with dual front airbags), and doesn’t get ESC as standard either. As a result, the Bolero Neo could only score 20.26 points out of a total 34 on adult occupant protection.

 

Global NCAP’s report states the child seat for the 3 year old dummy – installed forward-facing using the adult seatbelt and a support leg – successfully prevented head exposure on impact, offering almost full protection. The child seat for the 18 month old dummy, meanwhile, was installed rearward facing using the seatbelt and it was not able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact, offering only limited protection. Both dummies were adequately protected in the side impact test.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India

 

The Bolero Neo offered adequate protection to adult occupants in the side impact test, Global NCAP noted.

 

The report highlights the Bolero Neo does not come with three-point seat belts for all passengers as standard, and notes the marking warning consumers about the installation of a rear-facing child restraint system (CRS) being installed in the front passenger position ‘does not fulfil’ requirements. It also adds that there is no option to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rear-facing CRS is installed in the front passenger seat, and that the CRS installation ‘failed in several positions’. The SUV also does not come with ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. Due to this, the Bolero Neo scored just 12.71 points out of a total 49, securing 1 star.

 

Global NCAP also pointed out the Bolero Neo offers side-facing bench seats, which it says ‘pose a significant risk for all occupants’, adding that Mahindra falls short of Global NCAP’s safety expectations by continuing to offer this seating option. The company only recently launched a nine-seat version of the Bolero Neo Plus, which is priced from Rs. 11.39 lakh to Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

