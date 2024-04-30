Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option

Mahindra has finally given its subcompact SUV, the XUV300, a much-needed revamp, and launched the heavily updated version as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This is the first significant makeover the entry-level XUV has received since it was launched all the way back in 2019. Along with revealing the prices (which range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom) and other key specifications, Mahindra has also shared the fuel efficiency figures for all versions of the XUV 3XO – including the two turbo-petrols and one diesel engine option on offer – and they make for an interesting read.

All three engine options are available with a six-speed manual transmission, but when it comes to automatic options, it is the two turbo-petrols that are available with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, while the diesel can only be had with the six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

As before, the base petrol option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that puts out 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Certified fuel efficiency figures for this version are 18.89 kmpl for the six-speed manual model, and 17.96 kmpl for the six-speed automatic variant.

Then comes the more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol, with a peak output of close to 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Certified fuel efficiency figures for this version are 20.1 kmpl for the 6-speed manual model, and 18.2 kmpl for the six-speed automatic variant.

Deliveries of the XUV 3XO will begin on May 26.

Lastly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which has an output of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, is also the most frugal option of the lot. Certified fuel efficiency figure for the diesel-manual XUV 3XO is 20.6 kmpl, and it is the variant equipped with the AMT which is the most fuel-efficient, with a certified economy figure of 21.2 kmpl.

Mahindra has given the XUV 3XO a new front-end as well as a redesigned tail section, to visually distinguish it from the outgoing model. With the outgoing model, the interior was considered to be one of its weakest points, and Mahindra has addressed that by giving the 3XO an interior that’s quite similar in design and layout to that of the all-electric XUV400 Pro. Taking pride of place on the new dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and next to it is another 10.25-inch digital instruments display. Boot space has notably increased from 257 litres to 295 litres.