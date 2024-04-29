Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV 3XO today. The XUV 3XO is essentially a heavily revamped version of the XUV300. The vehicle will sport an all-new design and is expected to be offered with a fresh crop of features. Mahindra has already revealed many details about the vehicle in teasers prior to its launch.

On the design front, the XUV 3XO will feature a completely redesigned front end, with a revised bumper, new trapezoidal LED headlamps, flanked by DRLs, and an all-new grille. The vehicle though, is expected to retain the same silhouette as its predecessor. Towards the rear, the vehicle will receive a connected taillamp setup.

The XUV 3XO will have a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV which launched in January this year. The centre console will feature a larger freestanding infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. The vehicle will get a new dual-zone auto climate control system and will come with updated switchgear as a result. It will sport dual-tone black and beige interiors, similar to the outgoing model. Other features on the vehicle will include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, as hinted in the previous teaser.

On the powertrain front, the vehicle is expected to retain its current crop of engines which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine is also expected to be on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.