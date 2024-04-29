Login

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV 3XO today. The XUV 3XO is essentially a heavily revamped version of the XUV300. The vehicle will sport an all-new design and is expected to be offered with a fresh crop of features. Mahindra has already revealed many details about the vehicle in teasers prior to its launch.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch

    On the design front, the XUV 3XO will feature a completely redesigned front end, with a revised bumper, new trapezoidal LED headlamps, flanked by DRLs, and an all-new grille. The vehicle though, is expected to retain the same silhouette as its predecessor. Towards the rear, the vehicle will receive a connected taillamp setup. 

    The XUV 3XO will have a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV which launched in January this year. The centre console will feature a larger freestanding infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. The vehicle will get a new dual-zone auto climate control system and will come with updated switchgear as a result. It will sport dual-tone black and beige interiors, similar to the outgoing model. Other features on the vehicle will include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, as hinted in the previous teaser.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teased Ahead Of April 29 Launch

     

    On the powertrain front, the vehicle is expected to retain its current crop of engines which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine is also expected to be on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

    2:15 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV 3XO in India today. 

    2:45 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    The XUV 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300.

     

    3:30 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    To feature a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV.

    4:15 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    The launch event of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to begin soon.

    4:30 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Mahindra has shown the sketches of the XUV 3XO.

    4:40 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here's a first look at the interior of the XUV 3XO.

    4:55 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here are some of the Mahindra XUV 3XO's safety features.

     

    4:50 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel motor, with both automatic and manual transmission options.

    5:09 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here are the dimensions of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    5:11 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature a level-2 ADAS suite.

    5:15 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here are some of the features offered with the XUV 3XO. 

    5:21 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO MT variants start at Rs 7.49 lakh while the AT variants start at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    5:40 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here's a first look at the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

     

    5:43 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here are some images of the XUV 3XO's interior.

     

    5:51 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Here are a few photos of the vehicle from the launch event.

    6:15 PM
    Apr 29, 2024

    Our launch story of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is live:

     

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

     

