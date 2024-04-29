Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV 3XO today. The XUV 3XO is essentially a heavily revamped version of the XUV300. The vehicle will sport an all-new design and is expected to be offered with a fresh crop of features. Mahindra has already revealed many details about the vehicle in teasers prior to its launch.
On the design front, the XUV 3XO will feature a completely redesigned front end, with a revised bumper, new trapezoidal LED headlamps, flanked by DRLs, and an all-new grille. The vehicle though, is expected to retain the same silhouette as its predecessor. Towards the rear, the vehicle will receive a connected taillamp setup.
The XUV 3XO will have a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV which launched in January this year. The centre console will feature a larger freestanding infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. The vehicle will get a new dual-zone auto climate control system and will come with updated switchgear as a result. It will sport dual-tone black and beige interiors, similar to the outgoing model. Other features on the vehicle will include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, as hinted in the previous teaser.
On the powertrain front, the vehicle is expected to retain its current crop of engines which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine is also expected to be on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.
Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV 3XO in India today.
The XUV 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300.
To feature a similar interior layout as the XUV400 Pro EV.
The launch event of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to begin soon.
Mahindra has shown the sketches of the XUV 3XO.
Here's a first look at the interior of the XUV 3XO.
Here are some of the Mahindra XUV 3XO's safety features.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel motor, with both automatic and manual transmission options.
Here are the dimensions of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature a level-2 ADAS suite.
Here are some of the features offered with the XUV 3XO.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO MT variants start at Rs 7.49 lakh while the AT variants start at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here's a first look at the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Here are some images of the XUV 3XO's interior.
Here are a few photos of the vehicle from the launch event.
Our launch story of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is live:
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
