Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

Mahindra has revealed the prices for the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx over a month after the SUV’s global debut. The prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 start at Rs 18.79 lakh and go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded model. The 4x4 option is limited to the diesel engine option and will be available in three trim levels - MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L.



Bookings for the Thar Roxx are set to commence on October 3.

The full prices are as follows:

Variant Thar Roxx 4x4 MT Diesel Thar Roxx 4x4 AT Diesel MX5 Rs 18.79 lakh — AX5 L — Rs 20.99 lakh AX7 L Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom.



The Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with the 2.2-litre diesel engine in its strongest state of tune. The unit develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox and a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm with the 6-speed automatic. The Roxx 4x4 also gets three terrain modes - Snow, Sand and Mud. A feature unique to the Thar 4x4 is its new IntelliTurn function that locks the inside rear wheel to reduce the turning circle.



Diesel engine offered in two states of tune in the Thar Roxx 4x4

On the feature front, the MX5 4x4 offers kit such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charging pad, a reverse camera, a sunroof, electronic locking differential, tyre pressure monitoring and auto headlights and wipers. The AX5 L adds in Level 2 ADAS tech to the mix along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and the IntelliTurn function. The fully-loaded AX7 L meanwhile offers kit such as a panoramic sunroof, A Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats and 360-degree cameras.

