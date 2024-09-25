Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

The Thar Roxx 4x4 will be offered in three trim levels - MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L, and solely with a diesel engine.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Thar Roxx 4x4 prices range from Rs 18.79 lakh up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in three trim levels - MX5, AX5 L & AX7 L
  • Powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has revealed the prices for the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx over a month after the SUV’s global debut. The prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 start at Rs 18.79 lakh and go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded model. The 4x4 option is limited to the diesel engine option and will be available in three trim levels - MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L.
 

Also read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
 

Thar Roxx 56

Bookings for the Thar Roxx are set to commence on October 3.

 

The full prices are as follows:

VariantThar Roxx 4x4 MT DieselThar Roxx 4x4 AT Diesel
MX5Rs 18.79 lakh
AX5 LRs 20.99 lakh
AX7 LRs 20.99 lakhRs 22.49 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom.
 

The Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with the 2.2-litre diesel engine in its strongest state of tune. The unit develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox and a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm with the 6-speed automatic. The Roxx 4x4 also gets three terrain modes - Snow, Sand and Mud. A feature unique to the Thar 4x4 is its new IntelliTurn function that locks the inside rear wheel to reduce the turning circle.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

Diesel engine offered in two states of tune in the Thar Roxx 4x4

 

Also read: Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December 
 

On the feature front, the MX5 4x4 offers kit such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charging pad, a reverse camera, a sunroof, electronic locking differential, tyre pressure monitoring and auto headlights and wipers. The AX5 L adds in Level 2 ADAS tech to the mix along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and the IntelliTurn function. The fully-loaded AX7 L meanwhile offers kit such as a panoramic sunroof, A Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats and 360-degree cameras.

 

Bookings for the Thar Roxx are set to commence on October 3.

