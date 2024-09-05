Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December

The all-electric Mahindra XUV.e8 has been spied testing yet again. Expected to debut in December 2024, the XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700 which is currently on sale in the Indian market. It will also be the first model to be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, among a series of other SUVs slated to launch from 2025. Mahindra had also shown a prototype of the all-electric SUV back in August 2022.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut



The XUV.e8 is expected to feature the same tail lamps as the XUV700

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will share many styling cues with the XUV 700. The front end of the vehicle is expected to sport the same triangular headlamps as the prototype version, as seen in the test images. Another striking visual feature is the large lightbar that runs the entire width of the all-electric SUV’s front end. The rear has taillamps identical to the XUV700, but we expect revisions to be made to the internals as well as the tailgate on the production-ready version. While the test mule sported alloy wheels, it is unlikely to be the same units that will be offered on the production-spec model. The company has also revealed that the SUV will be 4740 mm long, 1900 mm wide and 1760 mm tall, having a wheelbase of 2762 mm.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000



The interior is expected to feature three large screens

While the interior is not visible in the images, it has been spied on previous occasions. The spy shots showed three large screens in the cabin along with a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel. What’s also visible is a conventional automatic gear selector on the centre console and a second dial to change the drive modes. We expect a lot of the other features on the XUV 700 to be carried over to the XUV.e8.



The new XUV.e8 is likely to be a rear-wheel drive-only model and will come with a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The motor is expected to produce about 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque. A higher variant with up to 345 bhp is also said to be in the works.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar



The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 will primarily take on the Tata Harrier EV that’s scheduled to arrive in 2024. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 35-40 lakh space.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2