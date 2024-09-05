Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December

The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra XUV.e8 has been spotted testing.
  • The SUV is expected to debut in December 2024.
  • First model to be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform.

The all-electric Mahindra XUV.e8 has been spied testing yet again. Expected to debut in December 2024, the XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700 which is currently on sale in the Indian market. It will also be the first model to be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, among a series of other SUVs slated to launch from 2025. Mahindra had also shown a prototype of the all-electric SUV back in August 2022. 

 

Also ReadMahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
 Mahindra XUV e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December 1

The XUV.e8 is expected to feature the same tail lamps as the XUV700

 

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will share many styling cues with the XUV 700. The front end of the vehicle is expected to sport the same triangular headlamps as the prototype version, as seen in the test images. Another striking visual feature is the large lightbar that runs the entire width of the all-electric SUV’s front end. The rear has taillamps identical to the XUV700, but we expect revisions to be made to the internals as well as the tailgate on the production-ready version. While the test mule sported alloy wheels, it is unlikely to be the same units that will be offered on the production-spec model. The company has also revealed that the SUV will be 4740 mm long, 1900 mm wide and 1760 mm tall, having a wheelbase of 2762 mm.

 

Also ReadMahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000 
 Foto Jet 2023 11 22 T110930 698

The interior is expected to feature three large screens

 

While the interior is not visible in the images, it has been spied on previous occasions. The spy shots showed three large screens in the cabin along with a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel. What’s also visible is a conventional automatic gear selector on the centre console and a second dial to change the drive modes. We expect a lot of the other features on the XUV 700 to be carried over to the XUV.e8.


The new XUV.e8 is likely to be a rear-wheel drive-only model and will come with a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The motor is expected to produce about 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque. A higher variant with up to 345 bhp is also said to be in the works. 

 

Also ReadMahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 
 

The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 will primarily take on the Tata Harrier EV that’s scheduled to arrive in 2024. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 35-40 lakh space.

 

Image Source 1
Image Source 2

# Mahindra# Mahindra XUV.e8# Mahindra electric SUV# Mahindra INGLO platform# Mahindra XUV.e8 Debut# Mahindra XUV 700 electric# Mahindra XUV.e8 photos# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
  • The five-door version of the new Thar launched in 2020 is not only bigger but promises as much comfort and practicality as an everyday SUV
    2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
  • Launched on August 14, the Thar Roxx starts at a price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar
  • The new Thar Roxx adds five-door practicality to the Thar model range and edges into Scorpio-N territory. We see how the two Mahindra siblings stack up on paper.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants; MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Latest News

  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
  • The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is the new top-spec variant of the 3GL line-up and gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard model.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have reported mixed sales for August 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline
  • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
    Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
  • The Hero Splendor was, until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461
  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent In August 2024: FADA
  • First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved