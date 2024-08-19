Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000

The Mahindra XUV700’s prices have been slashed yet again. The company had previously introduced discounts to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh in July to celebrate the SUV achieving the 2 lakh production milestone less than three years since its launch. While the previous discounts were for the AX7 and AX7 L trims of the SUV, this price cut, to the tune of Rs 70,000 applies to the AX5 trim.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Reduction in price AX5 Diesel AT 7S Rs 20.39 lakh Rs 70,000 AX5 Petrol MT 7S Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 50,000 AX5 Petrol MT 7S with ESP Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 50,000 AX5 Diesel MT 7S Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 50,000 AX5 Diesel AT 5S Rs 19.89 lakh Rs 20,000

With the price cut, the manual AX5 Petrol 7S, AX5 Petrol 7S with ESP, and AX5 Diesel 7S variants can now be had for Rs 50,000 lower. It is however, the AX5 Diesel AT 7S which receives the highest reduction of Rs 70,000. Additionally, the price of the AX5 Diesel AT 5S variant has also been lowered by Rs 20,000.

Mahindra had stated in a press conference that orders for the XUV700 had tripled since it rolled out a substantial price cut for the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants at the start of July. Previously, the AX7 and AX7 L variants ranged from Rs 21.39 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh, but since the revision, they range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Following the announcement of the price reduction for the top trims, Mahindra is understood to have received in excess of 10,000 bookings for the XUV700 in July.

The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.



