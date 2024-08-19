Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000

Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra XUV700 prices slashed.
  • The price cut is to the tune of Rs 70,000.
  • Applies to the AX5 trim.

The Mahindra XUV700’s prices have been slashed yet again. The company had previously introduced discounts to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh in July to celebrate the SUV achieving the 2 lakh production milestone less than three years since its launch. While the previous discounts were for the AX7 and AX7 L trims of the SUV, this price cut, to the tune of Rs 70,000 applies to the AX5 trim. 

 

Also Read2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)Reduction in price
AX5 Diesel AT 7SRs 20.39 lakhRs 70,000
AX5 Petrol MT 7SRs 18.19 lakh Rs 50,000
AX5 Petrol MT 7S with ESPRs 18.69 lakhRs 50,000
AX5 Diesel MT 7SRs 18.79 lakhRs 50,000
AX5 Diesel AT 5SRs 19.89 lakhRs 20,000

With the price cut, the manual AX5 Petrol 7S, AX5 Petrol 7S with ESP, and AX5 Diesel 7S variants can now be had for Rs 50,000 lower. It is however, the AX5 Diesel AT 7S which receives the highest reduction of Rs 70,000. Additionally, the price of the AX5 Diesel AT 5S variant has also been lowered by Rs 20,000. 

 

Also ReadMahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
 

18xuv700 1 5b01d73c07

Mahindra had stated in a press conference that orders for the XUV700 had tripled since it rolled out a substantial price cut for the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants at the start of July. Previously, the AX7 and AX7 L variants ranged from Rs 21.39 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh, but since the revision, they range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).  Following the announcement of the price reduction for the top trims, Mahindra is understood to have received in excess of 10,000 bookings for the XUV700 in July.

 

Also ReadMahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
 

The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.


 

# Mahindra XUV700# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra XUV700 AX5# Mahindra XUV700 Price cut# Mahindra XUV700 Engine# Mahindra XUV700 Bookings# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The five-door version of the new Thar launched in 2020 is not only bigger but promises as much comfort and practicality as an everyday SUV
    2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
  • Launched on August 14, the Thar Roxx starts at a price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar
  • The new Thar Roxx adds five-door practicality to the Thar model range and edges into Scorpio-N territory. We see how the two Mahindra siblings stack up on paper.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?

Latest News

  • The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at 5 motorcycles with big single-cylinder engines.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Big Single-Cylinder Engine Motorcycles
  • Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
    Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option
  • The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Maserati GT2 Stradale gets several weight-saving upgrades while also making more power from the Nettuno V6 engine
    Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
  • The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
    Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024
  • The successor to the Huracan drops the naturally aspirated V10 in favour of a twin-turbo V8 that revvs all the way to 10,000 rpm.
    907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
  • Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Research More on Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700
8.3

Mahindra XUV700

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV700 Specifications
View XUV700 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved