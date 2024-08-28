Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut

The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spied testing yet again on Indian roads. The second model under the all-electric XUV.e family, the XUV.e9 will be the coupe-SUV derivative of the XUV.e8 which is expected to debut towards the end of the year.



Spied from the rear here, the XUV.e9 bears a notable resemblance to the concept shown back in 2022. The high-set rear replete with its wrap-around lightbar and sharply raked rear windshield are clearly visible as are other design elements such as the flush-fitting door handles on the front doors and a small integrated spoiler on the roof.

While the front fascia is not visible here, previous spy shots of the car have confirmed that the XUV.e9 will retain the same design as the concept with twin-pod vertically stacked headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lamps.



On the inside, previous spy shots have revealed details, such as a three-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel, a revamped centre console, and a drive mode selector lever. Expect features such as a panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS functions, and more.



The XUV.e9 will sit on Mahindra’s in-house developed INGLO skateboard architecture though few other details on the powertrain are available. The INGLO platform supports rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains with up to 250kW (335 bhp) on tap. The platform also supports a variety of battery sizes ranging from 60-80 kWh with fast charging capabilities of up to 175kW.



The XUV.e9 concept measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide and 1690 mm tall and sat on a 2775 mm wheelbase with the production model likely to sit in the same ball park. The concept was also claimed to feature both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains.

The XUV.e9 is expected to debut in production guise in 2025 as Mahindra's second born electric SUV after the XUV.e8.