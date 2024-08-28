Login
Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut

The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Production-spec XUV.e9 to debut in 2025
  • Styling to remain in line with the 2022 concept
  • Expected to be offered with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains

The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spied testing yet again on Indian roads. The second model under the all-electric XUV.e family, the XUV.e9 will be the coupe-SUV derivative of the XUV.e8 which is expected to debut towards the end of the year.
 

Also read: All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India
 

Spied from the rear here, the XUV.e9 bears a notable resemblance to the concept shown back in 2022. The high-set rear replete with its wrap-around lightbar and sharply raked rear windshield are clearly visible as are other design elements such as the flush-fitting door handles on the front doors and a small integrated spoiler on the roof.

Mahindra XUV e9 4

While the front fascia is not visible here, previous spy shots of the car have confirmed that the XUV.e9 will retain the same design as the concept with twin-pod vertically stacked headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lamps.
 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000 
 

On the inside, previous spy shots have revealed details, such as a three-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel, a revamped centre console, and a drive mode selector lever. Expect features such as a panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS functions, and more.
Mahindra XUV e9 5

The XUV.e9 will sit on Mahindra’s in-house developed INGLO skateboard architecture though few other details on the powertrain are available. The INGLO platform supports rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains with up to 250kW (335 bhp) on tap. The platform also supports a variety of battery sizes ranging from 60-80 kWh with fast charging capabilities of up to 175kW.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 
 

The XUV.e9 concept measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide and 1690 mm tall and sat on a 2775 mm wheelbase with the production model likely to sit in the same ball park. The concept was also claimed to feature both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains.

 

The XUV.e9 is expected to debut in production guise in 2025 as Mahindra's second born electric SUV after the XUV.e8.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

