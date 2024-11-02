New Car Launches, Unveils In November 2024

Following a slew of new car launches just before the start of the festive season, November 2024 feels rather subdued when it comes to new models. While there are some big-ticket launches still on the cards and some important unveils as well, the end of the year is generally a leaner period as carmakers shift their focus towards the start of the new calendar year and the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.



We take a look at what you can expect to launch or debut in India this month:



Skoda Kylaq

Debut - November 6



Skoda returns to the sub-4m segment years after it discontinued the Fabia in India as it looks to grab a piece of the pie in the popular and heavily contested sub-compact SUV segment. The Kylaq makes its global debut in India on November 6 though it is only expected to be launched in the country early next year.



The Kylaq will sit on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform and will be powered by the familiar 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of design, the Kylaq is set to feature Skoda’s Modern Solid design language with a split headlamp layout up front and boxy proportions. Expect the cabin to be feature-loaded with much of the tech from the Kushaq and Slavia likely to be offered in the Kylaq as well.



Fourth-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launch - November 11



Maruti Suzuki will launch the fourth-gen Dzire in India on November 11. Sharing its platform and powertrains with the latest Swift, the new Dzire gets even greater design differentiation from its hatchback sibling based on latest leaked images. The new Dzire’s fascia is dominated by an oversized grille featuring a prominent Suzuki logo and flanked by angular rectangular headlamps. In profile, the new Dzire also looks to feature the softer lines of the latest Swift though around the back it gets its own unique tail lamp design.



The cabin however is set to share much with the new Swift including bits such as the freestanding touchscreen - up to 9 inches depending on the variant, analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID, switchgear and more. Under the hood, the new Dzire too will get the new Z-Series petrol engine with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Maruti Dzire image source



Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Launch - November 12



At the launch of the new E-class Mercedes-Benz said it planned to round out the year with two launches from its Top-End Vehicle (TEV) range. The first of these was the facelifted AMG G 63 that launched recently and the next one will be the new C 63 S E-Performance. Unlike its predecessor, the ‘63’ badge in the new AMG C-class no longer denotes a big V8 under the engine with the latest-gen car featuring a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine under the hood backed up by a performance-focused plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The 2.0-litre four-pot develops 469 bhp and 545 Nm making it the most powerful production four-cylinder unit in the world with the PHEV system adding on a further 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque.



In terms of performance, Mercedes says that the 0-100 kmph sprint is dealt with in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph. Performance can be fine-tuned via a choice of eight drive modes that adjust the powertrain responsiveness, steering and suspension damping.

So far these are the confirmed unveils and launches set to take place in November 2024. However, do expect other manufacturers to announce product unveils or launches over the coming weeks.