Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeHero New Destini 125Kawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Car Launches, Unveils In November 2024

With the year starting to draw to a close we look at some of the important launches and unveils due in November 2024
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda is all set to unveil the Kylaq in November.
  • Mercedes-Benz will round off the year with the launch of the C 63 S E-Performance.
  • Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Dzire on November 11.

Following a slew of new car launches just before the start of the festive season, November 2024 feels rather subdued when it comes to new models. While there are some big-ticket launches still on the cards and some important unveils as well, the end of the year is generally a leaner period as carmakers shift their focus towards the start of the new calendar year and the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
 

We take a look at what you can expect to launch or debut in India this month:
 

Skoda Kylaq

Debut - November 6
 

Skoda Kylaq 10

Skoda returns to the sub-4m segment years after it discontinued the Fabia in India as it looks to grab a piece of the pie in the popular and heavily contested sub-compact SUV segment. The Kylaq makes its global debut in India on November 6 though it is only expected to be launched in the country early next year.
 

Skoda Kylaq 19

The Kylaq will sit on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform and will be powered by the familiar 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of design, the Kylaq is set to feature Skoda’s Modern Solid design language with a split headlamp layout up front and boxy proportions. Expect the cabin to be feature-loaded with much of the tech from the Kushaq and Slavia likely to be offered in the Kylaq as well.
 

Fourth-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launch - November 11
 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1

Maruti Suzuki will launch the fourth-gen Dzire in India on November 11. Sharing its platform and powertrains with the latest Swift, the new Dzire gets even greater design differentiation from its hatchback sibling based on latest leaked images. The new Dzire’s fascia is dominated by an oversized grille featuring a prominent Suzuki logo and flanked by angular rectangular headlamps. In profile, the new Dzire also looks to feature the softer lines of the latest Swift though around the back it gets its own unique tail lamp design.
 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2

The cabin however is set to share much with the new Swift including bits such as the freestanding touchscreen - up to 9 inches depending on the variant, analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID, switchgear and more. Under the hood, the new Dzire too will get the new Z-Series petrol engine with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

 

Maruti Dzire image source
 

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Launch - November 12
 

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance

At the launch of the new E-class Mercedes-Benz said it planned to round out the year with two launches from its Top-End Vehicle (TEV) range. The first of these was the facelifted AMG G 63 that launched recently and the next one will be the new C 63 S E-Performance. Unlike its predecessor, the ‘63’ badge in the new AMG C-class no longer denotes a big V8 under the engine with the latest-gen car featuring a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine under the hood backed up by a performance-focused plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The 2.0-litre four-pot develops 469 bhp and 545 Nm making it the most powerful production four-cylinder unit in the world with the PHEV system adding on a further 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque.
 

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance 2

In terms of performance, Mercedes says that the 0-100 kmph sprint is dealt with in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph. Performance can be fine-tuned via a choice of eight drive modes that adjust the powertrain responsiveness, steering and suspension damping.

 

So far these are the confirmed unveils and launches set to take place in November 2024. However, do expect other manufacturers to announce product unveils or launches over the coming weeks.

# Maruti Suzuki# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-AMG# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda India# Skoda Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The fourth-gen Dzire will get a new and sportier fascia and a restyled headlight setup.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11
  • The company reported total sales of 10,63,418 units in the April to September 2024 period.
    Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25
  • The latest C 63 drops the V8 engine for a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain developing 671 bhp and 1020 Nm.
    New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance India Launch On November 12
  • Fourth generation of Maruti Suzuki’s incredibly popular subcompact sedan is expected to be equipped with the all-new Z-Series petrol engine.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch On November 11; Most Popular Sub-4M Sedan Set To Gain Sunroof
  • Mercedes says that the first batch of over 120 units is sold out with bookings now open for the second batch due to arrive in Q3 2025.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore

Latest News

  • Originally supposed to feature a blacked-out exhaust, Triumph has decided to bring back the brushed aluminium exhaust to the updated Speed 400
    MY25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust
  • The 911 Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS, and is offered in both coupe and cabriolet body styles
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car
  • The Aprilia Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457, which is currently on sale in India
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle is set to be unveiled to the public on November 4, 2024 at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan.
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut
  • The two-wheeler manufacturer reported record monthly sales of over 1.10 lakh units for the first time in its history. Domestic market sales alone accounted for over 1,00,000 units.
    Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High Of Over 1.10 Lakh Units In October 2024
  • Short teaser video on social media provides a glimpse of the front of the motorcycle with few other details available.
    New Hero Mavrick Variant To Debut At EICMA 2024
  • The name “Bear” holds a historic value for Royal Enfield tracing its roots back to the “Big Bear Run” from the 1960s.
    Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure
  • Tata has also added a new mid-spec Creative+ Panoramic Sunroof variant to the Nexon iCNG line-up.
    Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants
  • Both naked motorcycles receive power gains and electronic updates.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R And M 1000 R Unveiled
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved