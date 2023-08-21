Login

Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards

Toyota is going to offer complimentary RSA for vehicles sold from 1st August onwards.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

21-Aug-23 02:22 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Five years of Extended Roadside Assistance
  • It covers vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and more
  • It also provides towing support

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced an extended Roadside Assistance programme at no extra cost for vehicles sold from August 1 onward. This programme is designed to provide support to Toyota owners for five years after purchasing a new vehicle. Starting August 1, this service will include several important features. It covers vehicle breakdowns and accidents, providing towing support when the vehicle cannot be driven. It also offers jump starts for dead batteries, fixes for tyre punctures, assistance for low fuel situations or key issues, and even arranging taxis for distances up to 50 kilometres.

One standout feature is the 'Find Me' function, which helps track customers in emergencies, ensuring quick responses from customer support. The entire process is digitalized for efficiency, known as D-RSA, making it easier for customers to get help quickly. For additional personal support, the Vehicle Custodian Service is available. This ensures customers receive timely assistance and support right where they need it during roadside emergencies.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army

 

Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are thrilled to enhance the Roadside Assistance Programme for 5 years (from the date of purchase of a new vehicle) at no extra cost to the customers, as a testament to Toyota's unwavering commitment to our valued customers. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services; it is about creating an experience that is seamless, convenient, and reassuring throughout the ownership period. With a complimentary RSA programme for a longer duration of 5 years, we are setting new industry standards and further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. This comprehensive RSA coverage resonates with our core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and exceeding our valued customer's expectations.

In recent news, Toyota unveiled the Rumion MPV for the Indian market. In essence, it is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This is Toyota's third rebadged Suzuki model in India, joining the Glanza hatchback and the discontinued Urban Cruiser. The Rumion's prices are yet to be announced, but they are expected to be similar to those of the Ertiga. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Receives Updates And New Variants In Thailand

 

Toyota has also made headlines by filing a trademark application for "Urban Cruiser Taisor." This might suggest that the brand is planning to introduce a new subcompact crossover for the Indian market.

