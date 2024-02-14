Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- Prior to taking this decision, the company had also scrapped its plans to build 48 hydrogen refueling stations in California
- The fuel stations were located in Berkeley, Citrus Heights, San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Jose
- The oil company cited supply complications and “external market factors” for its decision
Shell has confirmed that the company will be permanently shutting down its light-duty hydrogen stations in California, USA. The company operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen stations in California, per the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (H2FCP). Moreover, The company had previously scrapped its plans to build 48 hydrogen refuelling stations for light-duty vehicles in California.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
The oil company cited supply complications and “external market factors” for its decision, reports Hydrogen Insight. The decision follows Shell’s earlier move to “temporarily” shut down five of its refuelling stations in 2023, which will now be closed permanently.
Interestingly, Shell is not the only hydrogen station operator in California. Other operators such as True Zero, Iwatani, Messer and Air Products do have active hydrogen fuel stations across California. But Shell’s seven hydrogen stations situated in Berkeley, Citrus Heights, San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Jose will all be closed permanently as of February 6, 2024.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu
This news does leave owners of vehicles such as the Toyota Mirai, the Hyundai Nexo, and the upcoming Honda CR-V FCEV in the lurch owing to Shell stopping operations.
