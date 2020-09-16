Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe

Hyundai Motor Company began shipping its proprietary fuel cell system to Europe for use by non-automotive companies including a Swiss hydrogen solution firm, GRZ Technologies Ltd. The move reinforces Hyundai's leadership in the development and mass production of fuel cell systems for vehicles and beyond. The company introduced its first fuel cell electric vehicle in 2000, the Santa Fe FCEV, followed by the world's first mass-produced FCEV, the ix35, in 2013, and the second-generation fuel cell SUV, the NEXO, in 2018. Recently, the company successfully shipped the first 10 units of the XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck, to Switzerland as well.

Also Read: New Generation Hyundai Tucson Revealed

Hyundai began shipping the fuel cell system to an energy solutions startup that manufactures electric generators

Hyundai Motor and GRZ Technologies have been pushing for cooperation in hydrogen storage technology since late last year. GRZ has the technology to store about five to ten times more hydrogen than before, with a pressure lower than 30 bar, which is significantly lower than the storage pressure of a normal hydrogen storage tank, 200 to 500 bar. It is expected that this technology will be used in various ways through cooperation between the two companies in the future.

Using Hyundai's fuel cell system, the company plans to produce a stationary power supply system to be used for building electricity at peak times. The fuel cell system is based on the one used in Hyundai NEXO.

In addition, Hyundai began shipping the fuel cell system to an energy solutions startup that manufactures electric generators. The startup will use Hyundai's system to produce mobile hydrogen generators.

Saehoon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Fuel Cell Center at Hyundai Motor Group said, "By leveraging our system, our partners in mobility, infrastructure and energy can further advance the potential for a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem."

Also Read: Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride

The fuel cell system is based on the one used in Hyundai NEXO

Hyundai Motor in July announced a plan to respond to the South Korean government's Green New Deal policy with the export of hydrogen fuel cell systems, while steadily seeking to diversify its hydrogen business to secure leadership in the global market. As part of this plan, Hyundai Motor Group aims to secure a 700,000-unit-a-year production capacity of fuel cell systems for automobiles as well as for non-automotive sectors such as vessels, rail cars, drones and power generators by 2030.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.