Tata Curvv Spotted Ahead Of Launch: First Pictures Of Coupe-SUV In Red

The Tata Curvv has been spotted fully undisguised ahead of its launch in August. The coupe-SUV has been seen for the first time wearing red paint, in its combustion engine (ICE) guise. The ICE Curvv is set to be launched after the Curvv EV that goes on sale on August 7. Recently, details of the SUV surfaced on the internet providing us with more information about the coupe-SUV. The Curvv will slot in between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata Motors’ lineup.

Visually, the Curvv and Curvv EV have a similar design, save for a few EV-specific styling cues on the all-electric SUV. The cabin layout of both vehicles is also expected to be identical. In terms of features, both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instruments display (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic temperature control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.

The Tata Curvv was spotted in a red shade

According to the leaked information, the Curvv ICE will be offered in three engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The power outputs for these engines are expected to range from 113 bhp to 123 bhp, with torque outputs between 170 Nm and 260 Nm. Transmission options are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) across these engines.