Login

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 01:34 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Verna becomes first Hyundai model to receive five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.
  • The sedan bagged five stars for both adult as well as child occupant protection.
  • This is one of the last cars to be tested by Global NCAP under the ‘Safer Cars For India’ programme.

Things have come full circle for Hyundai and Global NCAP, as the safety watchdog has awarded the Hyundai Verna a full five stars in the latest round of ‘Safer Cars For India’ crash tests. The Verna is the first Hyundai model to receive a five-star rating from the safety body in nearly a decade of tests conducted with an aim to increase awareness about vehicle safety in India. In stark comparison to the i10 hatchback tested in 2014 (which received a dismal 0-star rating in one of the very first tests under the programme), the Verna was subject to more stringent tests that came into effect in 2022, and still came out with flying colours in what will be one of the final tests under the India-centric test programme.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units

 

 

While Global NCAP hasn’t mentioned the exact variant chosen for the tests, its report mentions the Verna was tested ‘in its most basic passive safety specification’. Global NCAP has also disclosed that this was a voluntary test requested by Hyundai.

 

The Verna was submitted to Global NCAP by Hyundai for voluntary testing.

 

The Verna received five stars for adult occupant protection, with a total score of 28.18 points out of a maximum of 34. As per the report, the Verna, in the frontal impact test, provided good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck, but only marginal protection for their knees, noting they could come into contact with ‘dangerous structures behind the fascia’. The footwell area as well as the bodyshell were rated unstable on impact, with the latter being noted as being incapable of ‘withstanding further loadings’.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Gains ADAS; 6-Speed Manual Returns For 1.0L Turbo-Petrol With iMT Dropped

 

Following the frontal crash test, the Verna was also subjected to the side impact and side pole impact tests. In the side impact test, the report says the car provided good protection to the head, pelvis and abdomen of the occupants, with adequate protection for the chest. In the side pole impact test, the presence of curtain airbags ensured good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection to the abdomen of the adult occupants. The car was then subjected to a dynamic test, in which the performance of the Verna’s electronic stability control system was deemed ‘acceptable’.

 

The Verna secured 28.18 points for adult occupant protection.

 

A five-star rating was also awarded for child occupant protection, with the Verna scoring 42 points out of a maximum 49 in this department. The child seats for the three-year-old as well as the 18-month-old were installed rearward facing, and were noted to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact test, offering full protection. The report adds that there was full protection for the child occupants even in the side impact test. However, Global NCAP says there was a failure with a child restraint system in the side impact test, which was deemed a one-off by the manufacturer of the system. As a result, Global NCAP subjected the Verna to another, ‘higher-energy’ side impact test, and noted the system did not fail again.

 

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Review: Both Petrol Engines Driven

 

Commenting on the Verna’s strong showing, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,  “Global NCAP welcomes Hyundai to the five star club in the Indian market. This relevant result confirms the manufacturer’s policy of improving safety performance in emerging markets. The effort to bring these improvements from the basic version is a remarkable step forward. We encourage Hyundai to continue in this line and bring the highest safety performance to the most affordable models and improve the availability of ADAS technologies in its entire model range worldwide.”

 

Prices for the Verna range from Rs 10.97 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.

 

The Verna is only the third sedan, after the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, to receive a full five-star rating from Global NCAP under the updated test protocol. The sedan features six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability management and three-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard. Prices for the Verna range from Rs 10.97 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Vehicle Safety Programme Launched; Over 30 Models Already Nominated For Testing

 

India’s own vehicle crash testing programme, named Bharat NCAP, is set to become operational in the coming weeks, and around 30 models are understood to have already been nominated for voluntary crash testing.

# Hyundai Verna# Global NCAP# Global NCAP Crash Tests# Hyundai Verna Global NCAP rating# Safer Cars For India# Crash test for cars in India# petrol# diesel# sedan# automatic cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
38,749 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,139 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
67,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Verna

Hyundai Verna
8.5
0
10

Hyundai Verna

Starts at ₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Verna Specifications
View Verna Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16869 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6849 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3457 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2938 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1334 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: TVS Motor Company Sales Grow By 6 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: TVS Motor Company Sales Grow By 6 Per Cent
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The company posted a 7 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales over September 2022.

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The brand new generation of the Mahindra Thar has also received a 4 star rating for child occupant safety. The car has undergone a frontal, side impact and ESC test.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved