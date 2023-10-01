Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Oct-23 04:15 PM IST
Highlights
- Domestic sales up about 9 per cent year-on-year
- Exports up almost 29 per cent compared to Sept 2022
- Total sales growth relatively flat at 0.2 per cent over August 2023
Hyundai announced its best-ever total monthly sales in September 2023 with 71,641 units retailed. This marked a 13.35 per cent growth over the same month last year though month-on-month cumulative sales grew a flat 0.2 per cent. Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while total exports were reported at 17,400 units.
Also read: 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
Year-on-year domestic sales climbed by 9.13 per cent with the company having reported sales of 49,700 units last year. Exports too grew by almost 29 per cent from 13,501 units in September last year. Compared to August 2023, the performance for September was relatively flat with sales growth of about 0.8 per cent in the domestic market though exports declined by 1.16 per cent.
Also Read: Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched At Rs 7 Lakh: Gets 6 Airbags As Standard, Drops 1.0L Turbo
The carmaker revealed that SUVs accounted for a large portion of Hyundai’s sales in India. About 65 per cent of the brand’s domestic sales last month were from its SUVs. The company also stated that the Exter had received an “exceptional customer response” in the time since its launch earlier this year.
Also read: Camouflaged Test Mules Of Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Facelifed Spotted In India
Commenting on the brand’s performance for the month, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9% growth YoY in domestic sales in September 2023.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-8548 second ago
The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.
-8041 second ago
The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.
-1750 second ago
Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.
1 hour ago
The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent
2 hours ago
Stellantis has also announced a managerial change for India with Ashwani Muppasani to take over as the new COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.
4 hours ago
Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.
This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.
1 day ago
Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
1 day ago
This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal
This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.
2 days ago
From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?
3 days ago
The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV expected to only help Korean duo widen gap with rivals
3 days ago
The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.