Login

Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units

Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Oct-23 04:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales up about 9 per cent year-on-year
  • Exports up almost 29 per cent compared to Sept 2022
  • Total sales growth relatively flat at 0.2 per cent over August 2023

Hyundai announced its best-ever total monthly sales in September 2023 with 71,641 units retailed. This marked a 13.35 per cent growth over the same month last year though month-on-month cumulative sales grew a flat 0.2 per cent. Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while total exports were reported at 17,400 units.

 

Also read: 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
 

Year-on-year domestic sales climbed by 9.13 per cent with the company having reported sales of 49,700 units last year. Exports too grew by almost 29 per cent from 13,501 units in September last year. Compared to August 2023, the performance for September was relatively flat with sales growth of about 0.8 per cent in the domestic market though exports declined by 1.16 per cent.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched At Rs 7 Lakh: Gets 6 Airbags As Standard, Drops 1.0L Turbo
 

The carmaker revealed that SUVs accounted for a large portion of Hyundai’s sales in India. About 65 per cent of the brand’s domestic sales last month were from its SUVs. The company also stated that the Exter had received an “exceptional customer response” in the time since its launch earlier this year.

 

Also read: Camouflaged Test Mules Of Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Facelifed Spotted In India
 

Commenting on the brand’s performance for the month, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9% growth YoY in domestic sales in September 2023.”

# Hyundai Sales# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Hyundai SUV sales# Hyundai Car Sales# Cars# SUVS

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8548 second ago

The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.

Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8041 second ago

The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.

Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1750 second ago

Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.

Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent

Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Stellantis has also announced a managerial change for India with Ashwani Muppasani to take over as the new COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.

Is Orange The New White In India?
Is Orange The New White In India?
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

2 days ago

From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?

Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV expected to only help Korean duo widen gap with rivals

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved