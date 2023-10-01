Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units

Hyundai announced its best-ever total monthly sales in September 2023 with 71,641 units retailed. This marked a 13.35 per cent growth over the same month last year though month-on-month cumulative sales grew a flat 0.2 per cent. Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while total exports were reported at 17,400 units.

Year-on-year domestic sales climbed by 9.13 per cent with the company having reported sales of 49,700 units last year. Exports too grew by almost 29 per cent from 13,501 units in September last year. Compared to August 2023, the performance for September was relatively flat with sales growth of about 0.8 per cent in the domestic market though exports declined by 1.16 per cent.

The carmaker revealed that SUVs accounted for a large portion of Hyundai’s sales in India. About 65 per cent of the brand’s domestic sales last month were from its SUVs. The company also stated that the Exter had received an “exceptional customer response” in the time since its launch earlier this year.

Commenting on the brand’s performance for the month, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9% growth YoY in domestic sales in September 2023.”