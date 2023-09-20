Camouflaged Test Mules Of Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Facelifed Spotted In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Sep-23 01:52 PM IST
Highlights
- Hyundai's updated Alcazar SUV, set for a late 2024 launch, features potential exterior updates like new alloy wheels and a sleeker LED light bar in place of the rear chrome strip.
- Interior changes are not disclosed yet but the car may receive enhancements including an ADAS)suite, updated upholstery, and a 360-degree camera.
- The Alcazar is expected to retain its current powertrain options, featuring a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines with a range of transmission choices, maintaining its versatility in the market.
Hyundai is currently testing the facelifted Alcazar SUV in India, with an expected launch slated for the second half of 2024. Spy shots of the test mule don't reveal much details on the exteriors of the facelifted Alcazar, but the side profile of the SUV appears to remain largely unchanged with no significant alterations in its proportions.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024
Spy shots indicate potential updates, such as new alloy wheels and the possibility of replacing the rear chrome strip with an LED light bar. The front fascia could see visual revisions similar to the upcoming Creta facelift.
The updated Alcazar is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT transmissions.
Also Read: Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
Details regarding interior changes for the Hyundai Alcazar are currently undisclosed. However, it may receive feature enhancements, including an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, new upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. The current model already comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers, a 10.25-inch screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, and ventilated front seats.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-12302 second ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
-8069 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-5501 second ago
Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.
-5812 second ago
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024
-1662 second ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350
-3017 second ago
After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.
-3949 second ago
Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.
-2336 second ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
16 hours ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
-11694 second ago
From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts.
-8069 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-2336 second ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
19 hours ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers