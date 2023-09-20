Login

Camouflaged Test Mules Of Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Facelifed Spotted In India

The side profile of the SUV appears to remain largely unchanged, with no significant alterations in proportions.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

20-Sep-23 01:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai's updated Alcazar SUV, set for a late 2024 launch, features potential exterior updates like new alloy wheels and a sleeker LED light bar in place of the rear chrome strip.
  • Interior changes are not disclosed yet but the car may receive enhancements including an ADAS)suite, updated upholstery, and a 360-degree camera.
  • The Alcazar is expected to retain its current powertrain options, featuring a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines with a range of transmission choices, maintaining its versatility in the market.

Hyundai is currently testing the facelifted Alcazar SUV in India, with an expected launch slated for the second half of 2024. Spy shots of the test mule don't reveal much details on the exteriors of the facelifted Alcazar, but the side profile of the SUV appears to remain largely unchanged with no significant alterations in its proportions. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024
 

Spy shots indicate potential updates, such as new alloy wheels and the possibility of replacing the rear chrome strip with an LED light bar. The front fascia could see visual revisions similar to the upcoming Creta facelift. 

The updated Alcazar is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT transmissions.


Also Read: Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government

 

Details regarding interior changes for the Hyundai Alcazar are currently undisclosed. However, it may receive feature enhancements, including an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, new upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. The current model already comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers, a 10.25-inch screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, and ventilated front seats.

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

 

# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar SUV# SUV# SUV sales# SUVs in India# Family Car# Spy Shots# Test Mules

