Camouflaged Test Mules Of Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Facelifed Spotted In India

Hyundai is currently testing the facelifted Alcazar SUV in India, with an expected launch slated for the second half of 2024. Spy shots of the test mule don't reveal much details on the exteriors of the facelifted Alcazar, but the side profile of the SUV appears to remain largely unchanged with no significant alterations in its proportions.

Spy shots indicate potential updates, such as new alloy wheels and the possibility of replacing the rear chrome strip with an LED light bar. The front fascia could see visual revisions similar to the upcoming Creta facelift.

The updated Alcazar is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT transmissions.



Details regarding interior changes for the Hyundai Alcazar are currently undisclosed. However, it may receive feature enhancements, including an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, new upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. The current model already comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers, a 10.25-inch screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, and ventilated front seats.

